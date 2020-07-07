Cybin Teams With Drug Delivery Company IntelGenx

Psychedelic and nutraceutical brand Cybin Corp. and drug delivery company IntelGenx have partnered to develop oral dissolving film for psilocybin consumption.

Why Does It Matter?

Cybin Chief Executive Officer Paul Glavine says "orally-dissolving psilocybin film" bypasses the digestive system and provides "faster-acting relief for individuals with anxiety disorders who require more immediate symptom relief."

Chief Medical Officer Jukka Karjalainen noted that orally-dissolving psilocybin expects to produce higher bioavailability levels than pills. The doctor added that the film would have a fraction of the dosage required in a capsule.

"Taken together, these features have the potential to increase both the safety and efficacy of psilocybin when administered in this manner," Karjalainen said.

The agreement marks the latest bit of activity for the psychedelics company.

Last week, the company announced it entered into a reverse takeover agreement with mining issuer Clarmin Explorations Inc. (TSX.V: CX).

