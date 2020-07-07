81 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) climbed 64.5% to close at $5.15 on Monday after jumping more than 34% on Thursday.
- Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) shares climbed 63.6% to close at $5.35 on Monday after the company completed its factory expansion that will allow it to handle up to 600 EVs per month, compared to only 200 per month before the expansion.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares gained 59.1% to close at $8.40 after gaining 9% on Thursday.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares gained 56.7% to close at $1.99 after declining over 5% on Thursday.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) gained 45.7% to close at $12.94. Shares of several technology companies are trading higher in sympathy with the overall market as economic reopenings continue despite a continued rise in coronavirus cases. Trading in China was also strong, as Chinese indices showed the largest gain in 5 years which was driven partially by its economic reopening.
- Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ: CRESY) gained 39.8% to close at $4.18.
- MOGU Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGU) climbed 37.3% to close at $2.89.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) gained 32.9% to close at $5.50.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) shares gained 26.6% to close at $7.18.
- Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WTRH) climbed 26% to close at $3.68. Waitr projects preliminary Q2 sales of $60 million.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) gained 25.8% to close at $9.01.
- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: IRS) rose 25.6% to close at $3.78.
- China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE: LFC) gained 23.7% to close at $12.86 after climbing 8% on Thursday.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) shares gained 22.8% to close at $11.32.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rose 22.7% to close at $11.51. NIO shares jumped around 19% on Thursday after the company reported a 179.1% year-over-year surge in June deliveries.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) gained 22.7% to close at $80.84.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) shares rose 22.7% to close at $2.70.
- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) shares jumped 22.5% to close at $22.12.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares gained 22.5% to close at $3.00
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) rose 22.2% to close at $8.71.
- S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) gained 22.2% to close at $3.41.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) shares rose 21.8% to close at $4.59.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) climbed 21.2% to close at $22.11 after gaining around 12% on Thursday.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) climbed 21.1% to close at $4.19 after climbing about 12% on Thursday.
- Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) gained 20.9% to close at $4.39.
- SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) climbed 20.8% to close at $3.89.
- Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE: ACH) shares rose 20.4% to close at $5.85.
- SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) shares climbed 20.3% to close at $3.86.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) gained 19.2% to close at $3.17.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) surged 18.3% to close at $2.71.
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) gained 18% to close at $39.78. Shares of several Chinese stocks are trading higher after indices in China showed the largest gain in 5 years driven by economic reopening, the possibility of expanded monetary policy and a bullish sentiment.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) surged 17.4% to close at $6.81.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) shares gained 17.4% to close at $13.09 after the company received purchase orders for BolaWrap devices, cartridges and accessories from police agencies in Texas, Illinois and Michigan.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) climbed 17.2% to close at $3.82.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 17.1% to close at $39.16 after climbing over 11% on Thursday.
- Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) climbed 17% to close at $81.19. Lemonade shares gained 139% on Thursday after the company priced its 11 million share IPO at $29.00 per share.
- Criteo SA (NASDAQ: CRTO) climbed 16.5% to close at $13.25 after the company raised Q2 revenue guidance.
- Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) gained 16.2% to close at $5.01.
- Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) jumped 16% to close at $30.74.
- Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE: TGS) rose 15.9% to close at $6.19.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) gained 15.9% to close at $37.36.
- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose 15.7% to close at $20.95.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) gained 15.6% to close at $12.00.
- Envision Solar International, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVSI) rose 15.5% to close at $9.99. On Thursday, Envision Solar priced its 1.2 million share public offering of common stock at $8.25 per share.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) climbed 15.3% to close at $4.60.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) gained 15.1% to close at $2.97. Polar Power shares dipped 18% on Thursday after reporting a $2.8 million private placement.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) gained 15% to close at $13.17.
- Cosan Limited (NYSE: CZZ) shares climbed 14.4% to close at $17.82.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) gained 13.9% to close at $2.87.
- Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) gained 13.5% to close at $1.77 after dropping more than 10% on Thursday.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) climbed 13.5% to close at $1,371.58. Tesla shares climbed 8% on Thursday after the company reported Q2 delivery numbers. Tesla has also started taking pre-orders for its Cybertruck in China, its website suggests.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ATNM) shares rose 13.3% to close at $0.3559 following a 5% decline on Thursday.
- Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) climbed 11.4% to close at $2.55.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) rose 10.1% to close at $29.36 following a wave of new investors in China amid a significant climb in Chinese stock indexes.
- GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE: JOB) gained 9.3% to close at $1.64. GEE Group shares jumped 192% on Thursday after the company announced it has eliminated over $47 million in debt and mezzanine financing.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) climbed 9.2% to close at $8.70 after gaining 5% on Thursday.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 7% to close at $1.86. Safe-T Group expects 162%-168% growth in revenues in H1 of 2020.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) rose 6% to close at $32.52 after the company announced it has agreed to acquire Postmates in a $2.65 billion all-stock deal.
Losers
- BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) shares tumbled 71.7% to close at $3.40 on Monday after the company's phase 2 trial of BLU-5937 for chronic cough missed its primary endpoint.
- Endologix, Inc (NASDAQ: ELGX) dropped 67.1% to close at $0.2533 after the company said it has initiated a voluntary Chapter 11 filing after undergoing a strategic review. The company also said it has simultaneously filed a consensual plan of reorganization supported by Deerfield Partners, its largest creditor.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) dropped 47.2% to close at $3.2450 after the company ObSeva reported results for the late-stage PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2 studies that evaluated its linzagolix in uterine fibroids.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares declined 25.1% to close at $2.66. Genius Brands reported formation of 'Stan Lee Universe' joint venture.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) fell 19.1% to close at $2.33.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) fell 18.3% to close at $13.69 after declining around 27% on Thursday. Liminal BioSciences, on Wednesday, reported commencement of collection of convalescent plasma from coronavirus-recovered donors.
- Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) shares dipped 17.9% to close at $29.78.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) fell 16.2% to close at $13.10.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) dropped 15.8% to close at $17.61.
- Hall of Fame Village, LLC (NASDAQ: HOFV) shares fell 15.7% to close at $7.84.
- ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares fell 14.5% to close at $2.25 after reporting Q1 results.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) dipped 14.5% to close at $48.92.
- OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) shares fell 14.3% to close at $5.53.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) declined 13.9% to close at $4.52.
- Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) fell 12.7% to close at $2.54.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 12.6% to close at $6.44.
- Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) shares tumbled 12.4% to close at $6.17.
- PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRGX) dropped 12.2% to close at $4.19.
- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares fell 12% to close at $1.39 after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) shares declined 12% to close at $28.29.
- Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) fell 7.3% to close at $11.74.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) fell 7.2% to close at $1.42 after dropping more than 11% on Thursday.
- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) fell 7.1% to close at $3.39.
