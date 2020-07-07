Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The Labor Department's JOLTS report for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect job openings to decline 3.0% to 4.90 million in May, after dropping 16.1% to 5.046 million in April.
- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
