Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2020 4:17am   Comments
Share:
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Labor Department's JOLTS report for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect job openings to decline 3.0% to 4.90 million in May, after dropping 16.1% to 5.046 million in April.
  • Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com