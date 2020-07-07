Disney+ Sees Massive Surge In Downloads During 'Hamilton' Weekend

The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE: DIS) streaming video on demand service Disney+ saw a massive increase in downloads during the weekend of the "Hamilton" launch, according to multiple data analysis firms.

What Happened

The hit musical Hamilton started streaming on Disney+ on Friday, July 3. The entertainment giant had paid $75 million to acquire distribution rights for the movie in February last year.

The Disney+ app was downloaded more than 752,000 times between Friday and Sunday following the launch across the globe, including 458,000 in the United States alone, according to data from Apptopia reported by TechCrunch.

This was a 46.6% increase over the average number of downloads in the previous four weeks in June, Apptopia said, according to TechCrunch.

The figures from Japan and India aren't counted in Apptopia data, as the Disney+ service is available through third-parties in the two countries.

Another analytics firm, SensorTower, estimated a 64% increase over the entire week of Hamilton launch over the previous week, as reported by Yahoo Finance.

Price Action

Disney shares closed 2% higher at $114.43 on Monday and inched further higher at $114.55 in the after-hours session.

Image: Disney