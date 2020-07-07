Market Overview

Online Insurer Lemonade's Shares Add 187% In The First Two Days Of Trading After IPO
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 07, 2020 4:18am   Comments
Online Insurer Lemonade's Shares Add 187% In The First Two Days Of Trading After IPO

The shares of Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) continued to surge on Monday both in the regular and after-hours sessions, adding 187.1% overall in the first two days of trading at the New York Stock Exchange.

The online insurer had priced its 11 million shares at $29 in the initial public offering last week, raising $319 million.

Lemonade shares closed nearly 17% higher at $81.19 on Monday and added another 2.5% in the after-hours session at $83.25.

The SoftBank Group Corporation (OTC: SFTBY)-backed company is valued at $4.5 billion at Monday's close, more than double the $1.6 billion it was valued at during the IPO.

Lemonade primarily targets first-time insurer buyers as clients and aims to make insurance more accessible using artificial intelligence and data science.

Image: Lemonade

Posted-In: insurance NYSENews IPOs Markets Tech Best of Benzinga

