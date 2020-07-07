Market Overview

Peter Thiel's Palantir Confidentially Files To Go Public
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 07, 2020 1:52am   Comments
Peter Thiel's Palantir Confidentially Files To Go Public

Palantir Technologies Inc. late Monday announced it has confidentially filed for a public listing of its shares with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

"The public listing is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions," the big data and analytics firm said in a statement.

The Palo Alto-based company didn't disclose the number of shares it would be listing or how much money it plans to raise.

An earlier report by Reuters had suggested that the company could go public as soon as September.

Palantir was said to be weighing its options between an initial public offering and direct listing.

The company founded by billionaire Peter Thiel was last valued at $20 billion during fundraising in 2015.

It is planning to go public at a time when a number of companies, including Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG), ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI), and Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND), have successfully made their initial public offerings in the aftermath of the novel coronavirus-related (COVID-19) lockdowns.

Image: Palantir

Posted-In: Peter Thiel ReutersNews IPOs Tech Media Best of Benzinga

