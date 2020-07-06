Market Overview

Why Marcus Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 06, 2020 2:49pm   Comments
Marcus (NYSE: MCS) shares are trading higher on Monday after analysts at B. Riley upgraded the stock to a Buy rating and announced a $27 price target.

Marcus Corp is engaged in two business segments, which are Movie Theatres and hotels and resorts. The Theatre segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and Ohio, a family entertainment center in Wisconsin and a retail center in Missouri.

Hotels and Resorts segment owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts in Wisconsin, Illinois, Oklahoma and Nebraska and manages full-service hotels, resorts and other properties in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Texas, Nevada, California, and North Carolina.

Marcus shares were trading up 8.84% at $14.40 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $37.64 and a 52-week low of $6.95.

Latest Ratings for MCS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2020B. Riley FBRUpgradesNeutralBuy
May 2020B. Riley FBRMaintainsNeutral
Apr 2020B. Riley FBRMaintainsNeutral

