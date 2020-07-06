Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Niu Technologies Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 06, 2020 2:46pm   Comments
Share:
Why Niu Technologies Is Trading Higher Today

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company announced second-quarter scooter sales increased 61.2% from the previous year.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells high-performance smart e-scooters. The company built the smart e-scooters based on advanced and innovative technologies, including smart technologies, powertrain, and battery technologies and automotive-inspired functionalities.

It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The Group's principal operations and geographic markets are mainly in the People's Republic of China.

Niu Technologies shares were trading up 14.79% at $20.95 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $22.59 and a 52-week low of $5.33.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIU)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
62 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
35 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
75 Biggest Movers From Friday
50 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Retail Sales

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com