Why Niu Technologies Is Trading Higher Today

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company announced second-quarter scooter sales increased 61.2% from the previous year.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells high-performance smart e-scooters. The company built the smart e-scooters based on advanced and innovative technologies, including smart technologies, powertrain, and battery technologies and automotive-inspired functionalities.

It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The Group's principal operations and geographic markets are mainly in the People's Republic of China.

Niu Technologies shares were trading up 14.79% at $20.95 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $22.59 and a 52-week low of $5.33.