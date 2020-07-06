Why Acasti Pharma's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) shares are trading higher on Monday after B.Riley FBR upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $2 per share.

Acasti Pharma is a biopharmaceutical innovator advancing a cardiovascular drug, CaPre (omega-3 phospholipid), for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia, a chronic condition affecting an estimated one third of the U.S. population. The company is focused on addressing a critical market need for an effective, safe and well-absorbing omega-3 therapeutic that can make a positive impact on the blood lipids associated with cardiovascular disease risk.

The company is developing CaPre in a Phase 3 clinical program in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia

Acasti Pharma shares were trading up 16.74% at 62 cents on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.08 and a 52-week low of 25 cents.