Why Acasti Pharma's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) shares are trading higher on Monday after B.Riley FBR upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $2 per share.
Acasti Pharma is a biopharmaceutical innovator advancing a cardiovascular drug, CaPre (omega-3 phospholipid), for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia, a chronic condition affecting an estimated one third of the U.S. population. The company is focused on addressing a critical market need for an effective, safe and well-absorbing omega-3 therapeutic that can make a positive impact on the blood lipids associated with cardiovascular disease risk.
The company is developing CaPre in a Phase 3 clinical program in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia
Acasti Pharma shares were trading up 16.74% at 62 cents on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.08 and a 52-week low of 25 cents.
Latest Ratings for ACST
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2020
|B. Riley FBR
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|May 2020
|Aegis Capital
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2020
|H.C. Wainwright
|Maintains
|Buy
