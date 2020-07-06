Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 14 companies set new 52-week lows.
Things to Consider:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was BELLUS Health (NASDAQ: BLU).
- The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ: KGJI).
- Of the companies setting a new 52-week low, BELLUS Health (NASDAQ: BLU) shares dropped the most. Shares of BELLUS Health plummetted 67.22% to set a new 52-week low.
During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:
- BELLUS Health (NASDAQ: BLU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.52 to begin trading. The stock was down 67.22% on the session.
- Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LYRA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.55 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.96% on the day.
- 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) shares hit a yearly low of $3.28 today morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.
- CorEnergy Infr Trust (NYSE: CORR) shares moved down 1.78% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.02 to begin trading.
- OncoCyte (AMEX: OCX) shares were down 17.74% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.22.
- Weidai (NYSE: WEI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.01, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- ECMOHO (NASDAQ: MOHO) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.21 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 12.55%.
- Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $2.30. Shares then traded up 0.42%.
- Histogen (NASDAQ: HSTO) shares hit a yearly low of $3.37 today morning. The stock was down 4.47% on the session.
- Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Monday. The stock was down 2.79% for the day.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: SONN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $3.52, and later moved down 2.45% over the session.
- Endologix (NASDAQ: ELGX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was down 65.74% on the session.
- VIVUS (NASDAQ: VVUS) shares hit a yearly low of $0.76 today morning. The stock was down 3.16% on the session.
- Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ: KGJI) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 4.71%.
Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.
