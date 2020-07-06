Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Monday's morning session saw 218 companies set new 52-week highs.

Facts of Interest:

The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) .

. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Summer Infant (NASDAQ: SUMR) .

. Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE: CEN)'s stock saw the most upside, trading up 875.06% to reach a new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs on Monday:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were up 2.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $375.77.

shares were up 2.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $375.77. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares hit $211.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.13%.

shares hit $211.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.13%. Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock hit a yearly high price of $3,030.23. The stock was up 4.45% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $3,030.23. The stock was up 4.45% for the day. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $240.48 with a daily change of up 6.97%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $240.48 with a daily change of up 6.97%. Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) shares were up 5.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.13 for a change of up 5.91%.

shares were up 5.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.13 for a change of up 5.91%. NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares were up 2.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $396.35.

shares were up 2.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $396.35. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares set a new 52-week high of $1,342.00 on Monday, moving up 9.86%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $1,342.00 on Monday, moving up 9.86%. Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $455.53 with a daily change of up 2.64%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $455.53 with a daily change of up 2.64%. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $499.50. Shares traded up 3.17%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $499.50. Shares traded up 3.17%. PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares were down 0.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $181.23 for a change of down 0.02%.

shares were down 0.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $181.23 for a change of down 0.02%. Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $199.45 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.21%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $199.45 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.21%. SAP (NYSE: SAP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $147.91. Shares traded up 2.78%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $147.91. Shares traded up 2.78%. ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares broke to $389.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.32%.

shares broke to $389.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.32%. Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $168.92 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.03%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $168.92 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.03%. Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) shares hit a yearly high of $264.97. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $264.97. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares hit a yearly high of $386.57. The stock traded up 4.79% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $386.57. The stock traded up 4.79% on the session. Accenture (NYSE: ACN) shares were up 1.04% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $219.60.

shares were up 1.04% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $219.60. Danaher (NYSE: DHR) shares were up 2.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $184.40.

shares were up 2.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $184.40. Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $98.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.04%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $98.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.04%. Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) stock set a new 52-week high of $138.25 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $138.25 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%. JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) shares were up 2.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.05.

shares were up 2.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.05. S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) shares hit a yearly high of $344.05. The stock traded up 2.46% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $344.05. The stock traded up 2.46% on the session. Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $314.14 with a daily change of up 1.79%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $314.14 with a daily change of up 1.79%. ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) shares were up 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $424.99.

shares were up 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $424.99. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $275.00. Shares traded up 0.48%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $275.00. Shares traded up 0.48%. Crown Castle Intl (NYSE: CCI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $178.68 with a daily change of up 2.18%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $178.68 with a daily change of up 2.18%. Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares hit a yearly high of $79.44. The stock traded up 1.75% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $79.44. The stock traded up 1.75% on the session. NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) shares hit a yearly high of $449.00. The stock traded up 2.24% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $449.00. The stock traded up 2.24% on the session. Sea (NYSE: SE) shares were down 1.97% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $123.50 for a change of down 1.97%.

shares were down 1.97% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $123.50 for a change of down 1.97%. Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) stock set a new 52-week high of $384.21 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.93%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $384.21 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.93%. Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares hit $248.34 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.32%.

shares hit $248.34 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.32%. Moody's (NYSE: MCO) shares broke to $287.31 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.77%.

shares broke to $287.31 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.77%. Square (NYSE: SQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $128.36. The stock was up 7.59% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $128.36. The stock was up 7.59% for the day. MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) shares were up 1.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1,035.58.

shares were up 1.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1,035.58. Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $196.32 with a daily change of up 0.27%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $196.32 with a daily change of up 0.27%. TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) shares were up 0.84% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $76.77 for a change of up 0.84%.

shares were up 0.84% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $76.77 for a change of up 0.84%. Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) shares broke to $136.52 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.28%.

shares broke to $136.52 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.28%. DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $432.90 with a daily change of up 5.11%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $432.90 with a daily change of up 5.11%. eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) stock set a new 52-week high of $56.97 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.27%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $56.97 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.27%. Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) shares were up 1.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $249.51.

shares were up 1.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $249.51. Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $241.97 on Monday morning, moving up 3.29%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $241.97 on Monday morning, moving up 3.29%. Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares hit a yearly high of $10.00. The stock traded up 7.25% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $10.00. The stock traded up 7.25% on the session. KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $206.51 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.39%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $206.51 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.39%. Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares set a new yearly high of $202.98 this morning. The stock was up 1.58% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $202.98 this morning. The stock was up 1.58% on the session. Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) stock set a new 52-week high of $1,119.02 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.38%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $1,119.02 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.38%. ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.98. The stock later traded down 2.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $38.98. The stock later traded down 2.1% for the day. IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $344.81. The stock traded up 1.31% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $344.81. The stock traded up 1.31% on the session. Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $176.48. The stock traded down 0.25% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $176.48. The stock traded down 0.25% on the session. ResMed (NYSE: RMD) stock made a new 52-week high of $197.38 Monday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $197.38 Monday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day. Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares were up 1.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $100.80.

shares were up 1.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $100.80. Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares were down 0.26% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $213.18 for a change of down 0.26%.

shares were down 0.26% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $213.18 for a change of down 0.26%. Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) stock hit a yearly high price of $307.11. The stock was up 2.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $307.11. The stock was up 2.1% for the day. RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares were up 2.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $298.92.

shares were up 2.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $298.92. Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $44.77 with a daily change of down 0.16%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $44.77 with a daily change of down 0.16%. CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares were up 0.29% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $109.68.

shares were up 0.29% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $109.68. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares were up 4.98% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $137.72 for a change of up 4.98%.

shares were up 4.98% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $137.72 for a change of up 4.98%. Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $34.60 with a daily change of up 2.93%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $34.60 with a daily change of up 2.93%. New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock hit a yearly high price of $145.23. The stock was up 5.48% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $145.23. The stock was up 5.48% for the day. Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) stock made a new 52-week high of $465.88 Monday. The stock was up 1.49% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $465.88 Monday. The stock was up 1.49% for the day. Wayfair (NYSE: W) shares set a new yearly high of $230.61 this morning. The stock was up 3.55% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $230.61 this morning. The stock was up 3.55% on the session. Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares were up 0.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $297.00 for a change of up 0.22%.

shares were up 0.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $297.00 for a change of up 0.22%. MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) shares hit a yearly high of $531.15. The stock traded up 5.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $531.15. The stock traded up 5.08% on the session. Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) stock set a new 52-week high of $116.16 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.45%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $116.16 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.45%. West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE: WST) shares were up 1.82% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $236.54.

shares were up 1.82% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $236.54. Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $62.34. Shares traded up 2.21%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $62.34. Shares traded up 2.21%. Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.47%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.47%. Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares hit $51.77 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.58%.

shares hit $51.77 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.58%. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $219.85. Shares traded up 4.04%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $219.85. Shares traded up 4.04%. GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) shares set a new yearly high of $69.00 this morning. The stock was up 4.77% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $69.00 this morning. The stock was up 4.77% on the session. Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $59.14. Shares traded up 0.4%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $59.14. Shares traded up 0.4%. Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $121.46 with a daily change of up 5.16%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $121.46 with a daily change of up 5.16%. Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $288.76 on Monday morning, moving up 1.97%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $288.76 on Monday morning, moving up 1.97%. Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares hit a yearly high of $89.58. The stock traded up 4.59% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $89.58. The stock traded up 4.59% on the session. Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $21.71 with a daily change of up 0.71%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $21.71 with a daily change of up 0.71%. Masco (NYSE: MAS) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.15 Monday. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $51.15 Monday. The stock was up 0.26% for the day. Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares were up 1.51% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $115.50.

shares were up 1.51% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $115.50. GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares were down 2.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $85.00.

shares were down 2.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $85.00. Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $87.00. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $87.00. The stock was up 0.9% for the day. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.23 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 5.85%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.23 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 5.85%. Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.36 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.46%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.36 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.46%. Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) shares were up 6.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $59.19.

shares were up 6.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $59.19. NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares hit $12.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 22.3%.

shares hit $12.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 22.3%. Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) shares set a new 52-week high of $243.41 on Monday, moving up 1.58%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $243.41 on Monday, moving up 1.58%. HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) shares set a new 52-week high of $242.62 on Monday, moving up 1.57%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $242.62 on Monday, moving up 1.57%. Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) stock hit a yearly high price of $236.76. The stock was up 3.26% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $236.76. The stock was up 3.26% for the day. Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) shares broke to $72.75 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.51%.

shares broke to $72.75 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.51%. Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.40. The stock was up 9.3% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $41.40. The stock was up 9.3% for the day. Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) shares set a new 52-week high of $107.19 on Monday, moving up 0.5%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $107.19 on Monday, moving up 0.5%. Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) shares set a new 52-week high of $57.52 on Monday, moving up 6.65%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $57.52 on Monday, moving up 6.65%. Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares were up 1.72% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $116.44 for a change of up 1.72%.

shares were up 1.72% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $116.44 for a change of up 1.72%. Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.12 on Monday morning, moving up 2.43%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.12 on Monday morning, moving up 2.43%. Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares were up 10.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $82.50.

shares were up 10.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $82.50. OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE: OCFT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 10.3%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 10.3%. ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.38. The stock traded up 9.46% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.38. The stock traded up 9.46% on the session. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ: KC) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.80 on Monday, moving up 17.46%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $38.80 on Monday, moving up 17.46%. Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM) shares were up 6.6% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.84.

shares were up 6.6% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.84. Globant (NYSE: GLOB) stock set a new 52-week high of $161.06 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.89%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $161.06 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.89%. Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares were up 5.2% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $106.18 for a change of up 5.2%.

shares were up 5.2% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $106.18 for a change of up 5.2%. Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) shares were up 1.66% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $95.65.

shares were up 1.66% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $95.65. Schrodinger (NASDAQ: SDGR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $99.44. Shares traded up 2.34%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $99.44. Shares traded up 2.34%. Dada Nexus (NASDAQ: DADA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.00 on Monday morning, moving up 6.52%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.00 on Monday morning, moving up 6.52%. PLDT (NYSE: PHI) shares were up 1.13% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.39 for a change of up 1.13%.

shares were up 1.13% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.39 for a change of up 1.13%. LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) shares broke to $181.46 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.07%.

shares broke to $181.46 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.07%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $90.98. The stock traded up 5.18% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $90.98. The stock traded up 5.18% on the session. BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) shares set a new 52-week high of $90.70 on Monday, moving up 0.6%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $90.70 on Monday, moving up 0.6%. CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares were up 5.03% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $84.24 for a change of up 5.03%.

shares were up 5.03% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $84.24 for a change of up 5.03%. Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) shares hit $55.95 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.05%.

shares hit $55.95 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.05%. Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) shares were down 1.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $83.54.

shares were down 1.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $83.54. Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares were up 12.79% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.02 for a change of up 12.79%.

shares were up 12.79% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.02 for a change of up 12.79%. Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.89. The stock traded up 2.05% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.89. The stock traded up 2.05% on the session. Neogen (NASDAQ: NEOG) shares set a new yearly high of $79.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.92% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $79.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.92% on the session. Youdao (NYSE: DAO) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.84 on Monday, moving up 7.59%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $41.84 on Monday, moving up 7.59%. Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) shares hit a yearly high of $34.18. The stock traded up 6.43% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $34.18. The stock traded up 6.43% on the session. Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares were up 3.93% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.09 for a change of up 3.93%.

shares were up 3.93% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.09 for a change of up 3.93%. Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) shares broke to $29.34 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.79%.

shares broke to $29.34 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.79%. DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ: DOYU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $13.64 with a daily change of up 3.82%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $13.64 with a daily change of up 3.82%. NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.03. The stock was up 2.21% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $35.03. The stock was up 2.21% for the day. Alamos Gold (NYSE: AGI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.82 with a daily change of up 4.25%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.82 with a daily change of up 4.25%. Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $90.00. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $90.00. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session. Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $122.67 on Monday morning, moving up 2.98%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $122.67 on Monday morning, moving up 2.98%. Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $32.70. Shares traded up 14.89%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $32.70. Shares traded up 14.89%. Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) shares set a new 52-week high of $69.48 on Monday, moving up 1.21%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $69.48 on Monday, moving up 1.21%. Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: PHYS) shares were up 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.36.

shares were up 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.36. Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: CEF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $16.97 with a daily change of up 0.53%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $16.97 with a daily change of up 0.53%. Avita Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RCEL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.78. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.78. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session. TFI International (NYSE: TFII) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.98 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.8%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.98 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.8%. Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $137.60 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.88%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $137.60 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.88%. Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $75.45 on Monday morning, moving up 2.34%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $75.45 on Monday morning, moving up 2.34%. Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.79 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.41%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.79 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.41%. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.89. The stock was up 3.51% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $37.89. The stock was up 3.51% for the day. Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.48. Shares traded up 8.82%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.48. Shares traded up 8.82%. 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET) shares hit $30.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.49%.

shares hit $30.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.49%. Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $79.73 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.6%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $79.73 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.6%. Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) stock hit a yearly high price of $62.51. The stock was down 5.49% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $62.51. The stock was down 5.49% for the day. Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE: HMY) shares were up 3.66% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.75 for a change of up 3.66%.

shares were up 3.66% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.75 for a change of up 3.66%. Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $52.13. Shares traded up 3.35%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $52.13. Shares traded up 3.35%. 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.57 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 1.3%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $40.57 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 1.3%. Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $80.85 on Monday morning, moving up 3.45%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $80.85 on Monday morning, moving up 3.45%. FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.35. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.35. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session. MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares hit $36.34 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.33%.

shares hit $36.34 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.33%. Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares broke to $92.84 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.36%.

shares broke to $92.84 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.36%. Iamgold (NYSE: IAG) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.31. The stock was up 2.87% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $4.31. The stock was up 2.87% for the day. BlackRock Science (NYSE: BSTZ) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $24.12. Shares traded up 2.65%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $24.12. Shares traded up 2.65%. Medifast (NYSE: MED) shares broke to $157.98 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.46%.

shares broke to $157.98 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.46%. 360 Finance (NASDAQ: QFIN) shares were up 16.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.61.

shares were up 16.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.61. Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares were down 0.36% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.24 for a change of down 0.36%.

shares were down 0.36% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.24 for a change of down 0.36%. Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE: RGR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $80.50 with a daily change of down 0.68%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $80.50 with a daily change of down 0.68%. Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.59 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 19.67%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $22.59 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 19.67%. Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares broke to $39.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 13.39%.

shares broke to $39.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 13.39%. NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) shares were up 6.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.48.

shares were up 6.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.48. Model N (NYSE: MODN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $39.41. Shares traded up 1.7%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $39.41. Shares traded up 1.7%. K12 (NYSE: LRN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.54 on Monday morning, moving up 4.72%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.54 on Monday morning, moving up 4.72%. CryoPort (NASDAQ: CYRX) shares set a new yearly high of $34.26 this morning. The stock was up 3.62% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $34.26 this morning. The stock was up 3.62% on the session. Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.70 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.96%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.70 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.96%. ACM Research (NASDAQ: ACMR) shares broke to $83.80 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 25.44%.

shares broke to $83.80 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 25.44%. Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $95.96 with a daily change of up 11.86%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $95.96 with a daily change of up 11.86%. Seabridge Gold (NYSE: SA) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.95. The stock was up 1.6% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $17.95. The stock was up 1.6% for the day. Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.95. Shares traded up 4.22%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.95. Shares traded up 4.22%. Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.46 on Monday morning, moving up 2.21%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.46 on Monday morning, moving up 2.21%. Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) stock set a new 52-week high of $63.43 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.23%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $63.43 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.23%. Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.49 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.57%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $37.49 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.57%. PetIQ (NASDAQ: PETQ) shares set a new yearly high of $36.50 this morning. The stock was down 3.01% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $36.50 this morning. The stock was down 3.01% on the session. BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) shares hit a yearly high of $39.89. The stock traded up 1.65% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $39.89. The stock traded up 1.65% on the session. Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) shares were up 1.96% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $93.52 for a change of up 1.96%.

shares were up 1.96% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $93.52 for a change of up 1.96%. Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.10 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.11%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $16.10 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.11%. Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.82 on Monday, moving up 10.47%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $28.82 on Monday, moving up 10.47%. Calix (NYSE: CALX) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.46. The stock was up 6.23% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $15.46. The stock was up 6.23% for the day. SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $51.57. Shares traded up 9.03%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $51.57. Shares traded up 9.03%. Flying Eagle Acquisition (NYSE: FEAC) shares hit a yearly high of $11.35. The stock traded up 2.56% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $11.35. The stock traded up 2.56% on the session. Spartan Energy (NYSE: SPAQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.08 Monday. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $11.08 Monday. The stock was up 1.01% for the day. Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE: TDF) shares hit a yearly high of $22.26. The stock traded up 5.46% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $22.26. The stock traded up 5.46% on the session. Northern Dynasty Minerals (AMEX: NAK) shares hit a yearly high of $1.73. The stock traded up 11.38% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $1.73. The stock traded up 11.38% on the session. PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.05 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.2%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $20.05 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.2%. Conyers Park II (NASDAQ: CPAA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.95 on Monday morning, moving up 4.03%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.95 on Monday morning, moving up 4.03%. Graf Industrial (NYSE: GRAF) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.35 Monday. The stock was up 4.13% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $24.35 Monday. The stock was up 4.13% for the day. Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) shares broke to $14.89 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.58%.

shares broke to $14.89 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.58%. NantHealth (NASDAQ: NH) shares hit a yearly high of $6.00. The stock traded up 15.64% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $6.00. The stock traded up 15.64% on the session. Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SYRS) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.39 Monday morning. The stock later traded down 4.81%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $12.39 Monday morning. The stock later traded down 4.81%. MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.22. The stock traded up 6.56% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.22. The stock traded up 6.56% on the session. Tekla Life Sciences (NYSE: HQL) shares were up 0.96% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.71 for a change of up 0.96%.

shares were up 0.96% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.71 for a change of up 0.96%. Osprey Technology (NYSE: SFTW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.14. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.14. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session. Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE: LL) shares were up 3.73% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.35 for a change of up 3.73%.

shares were up 3.73% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.35 for a change of up 3.73%. CF Finance Acquisition (NASDAQ: CFFA) shares broke to $11.10 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.37%.

shares broke to $11.10 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.37%. Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRTC) shares set a new yearly high of $13.03 this morning. The stock was up 15.29% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $13.03 this morning. The stock was up 15.29% on the session. DiamondPeak Holdings (NASDAQ: DPHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.99 on Monday morning, moving down 0.19%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.99 on Monday morning, moving down 0.19%. eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $12.12. Shares traded down 0.96%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $12.12. Shares traded down 0.96%. ASA Gold & Precious Metal (NYSE: ASA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.95. The stock traded up 1.58% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.95. The stock traded up 1.58% on the session. CIIG Merger (NASDAQ: CIIC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.22%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.22%. South Mountain Merger (NASDAQ: SMMC) shares set a new yearly high of $10.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $10.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session. Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ: RADA) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.04. The stock was up 5.5% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $7.04. The stock was up 5.5% for the day. Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.43. The stock was up 10.02% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $10.43. The stock was up 10.02% for the day. Silicom (NASDAQ: SILC) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.80 on Monday, moving up 2.04%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $37.80 on Monday, moving up 2.04%. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares were up 11.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.45.

shares were up 11.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.45. CHINA FUND (NYSE: CHN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $25.24 with a daily change of up 7.48%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $25.24 with a daily change of up 7.48%. LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.78 Monday. The stock was up 20.56% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $4.78 Monday. The stock was up 20.56% for the day. PropTech Acquisition (NASDAQ: PTAC) shares were down 0.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.25.

shares were down 0.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.25. G. Willi-Food Intl (NASDAQ: WILC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.99 on Monday. Shares of the company later traded down 1.07%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.99 on Monday. Shares of the company later traded down 1.07%. LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ: LFAC) shares were up 1.88% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.89 for a change of up 1.88%.

shares were up 1.88% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.89 for a change of up 1.88%. Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ: SOLO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $6.00 with a daily change of up 84.98%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $6.00 with a daily change of up 84.98%. Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.89 Monday. The stock was up 12.02% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $8.89 Monday. The stock was up 12.02% for the day. EMX Royalty (AMEX: EMX) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.26 Monday. The stock was up 1.35% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $2.26 Monday. The stock was up 1.35% for the day. Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares hit $7.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 39.02%.

shares hit $7.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 39.02%. Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ: HBIO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.77 on Monday morning, moving up 3.44%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.77 on Monday morning, moving up 3.44%. TD Hldgs (NASDAQ: GLG) shares hit a yearly high of $2.41. The stock traded up 13.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $2.41. The stock traded up 13.07% on the session. Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRVI) shares were up 8.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.45.

shares were up 8.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.45. MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) shares hit a yearly high of $10.07. The stock traded up 1.68% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $10.07. The stock traded up 1.68% on the session. Champions Oncology (NASDAQ: CSBR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.26. Shares traded up 1.02%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.26. Shares traded up 1.02%. TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TFFP) shares set a new yearly high of $6.92 this morning. The stock was up 6.95% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $6.92 this morning. The stock was up 6.95% on the session. Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 7.15%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 7.15%. S&W Seed (NASDAQ: SANW) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.69 Monday. The stock was up 28.22% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $3.69 Monday. The stock was up 28.22% for the day. HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ: HCCH) shares were up 5.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.40.

shares were up 5.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.40. Qumu (NASDAQ: QUMU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.70 with a daily change of up 1.81%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.70 with a daily change of up 1.81%. Orisun Acquisition (NASDAQ: ORSN) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.84. The stock was up 2.87% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $10.84. The stock was up 2.87% for the day. Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ: TRIB) shares were up 13.97% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.82 for a change of up 13.97%.

shares were up 13.97% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.82 for a change of up 13.97%. AYRO (NASDAQ: AYRO) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.18. The stock was up 66.97% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $8.18. The stock was up 66.97% for the day. Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE: CEN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.12 on Monday morning, moving up 875.06%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.12 on Monday morning, moving up 875.06%. CPS Technologies (NASDAQ: CPSH) shares were up 21.07% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.59 for a change of up 21.07%.

shares were up 21.07% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.59 for a change of up 21.07%. Summer Infant (NASDAQ: SUMR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.97 on Monday. Shares of the company later traded down 5.4%.

