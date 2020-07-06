Freight Rail News Round-Up

From capital investment plans to retirement to changes in fee schedules – here's a round-up of some freight rail news items:

Railway Supply Institute Head To Depart

Mike O'Malley, president of the Railway Supply Institute (RSI), is leaving the group he heads at the end of the month.

O'Malley, who has served as RSI's president since early 2018, will be pursuing opportunities outside of the Washington, D.C. area where RSI is based.

RSI is a trade association representing 200 rail suppliers in freight and passenger rail. Members are companies within the mechanical, communications and signaling, maintenance of way and passenger rail industries.

Existing RSI Senior Vice President Nicole Brewin will oversee the association as the group's board examines candidates to replace O'Malley. The board's executive committee will also provide oversight and support to Brewin and to RSI's staff.

"Mike's experience in both government and the rail industry has served RSI well and we have accomplished a great deal during his tenure. Under his leadership, RSI and our members have shaped critical legislative and regulatory policies affecting our industry and strengthened our voice in the nation's capital," said Jason Connell, chairman of the RSI board of directors.

Connell continued, "RSI appreciates Mike's service to the organization and the industry and wishes Mike the best in his new endeavors. Thanks to the continuing support of its dedicated members, the organization remains healthy and financially stable. RSI is well-positioned to navigate the current situation and emerge a stronger association."

CN To Invest C$10 Million In Nova Scotia Infrastructure

Canadian National Railway CN (NYSE: CNI) expects to spend over C$10 million in infrastructure investments and maintenance in Nova Scotia this year.

CN's capital improvement program for the province includes replacing rail and ties, rebuilding road crossing surfaces and conducting maintenance work on bridges, culverts, signal systems and other track infrastructure. The railway says it has spent approximately $85 million on infrastructure projects and maintenance in Nova Scotia over the last five years.

CN announced its capital investment plans for Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec last week.

CN expects to replace four miles of rail track, install approximately 30,000 new railroad ties, rebuild eight road crossing surfaces and conduct maintenance work. CN operates 162 route miles in the province.

The Port of Halifax is located in Nova Scotia, and CN handles all the rail-served import and export containers there. CN also has an intermodal terminal in Halifax. The port also has a major autoport that receives imported vehicles for distribution across North America.

Norfolk Southern Details Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges

Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE: NSC) has made some changes to its demurrage and accessorial charges. The changes are described here and information about the tariffs can be found here.

The changes to the company's demurrage tariffs pertain to rules and charges related to switching railcars from one track to another within Norfolk Southern's (NS) system and for moving equipment between NS track and the track of another railroad. The changes are effective on August 1.

The railroad's changes to its accessorial charges pertain to specific rules and charges such as diversion, reconsignments, overloaded cars, use of cranes and derricks for loading and unloading, and storage. These changes are also effective on August 1.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Joanna Marsh.

Related articles:

Putting the brakes on brakes

Stakeholders await new guidance on rail track and brake safety standards

CN to invest $310 million in Ontario assets

CN plans nearly C$1 billion in capital projects

Norfolk Southern makes changes to demurrage and accessorial charges