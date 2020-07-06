66 Biggest Movers From Thursday
Gainers
- GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE: JOB) shares climbed 199.9% to close at $1.54 on Thursday after the company eliminated over $47 million in debt and mezzanine financing.
- Lemonade, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMND) gained 139.3% to close at $69.41 after the company priced its 11 million share IPO at $29.00 per share.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) rose 53.6% to close at $3.55. Genius Brands’ Chairman and CEO is expected to host conference call to discuss key business development on Monday.
- Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE: GRAF) jumped 48.2% to close at $20.53 after the company reported business combo deal with Velodyne Lidar.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares gained 42.7% to close at $4.95 after the company announced a partnership with Poq to develop the company’s first mobile application.
- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) rose 39.2% to close at $6.14 after declining over 5% on Wednesday.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) jumped 37.6% to close at $3.11 after gaining over 7% on Wednesday.
- Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) rose 35% to close at $29.70 after the company priced its 10 million share IPO at $22 per share.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) gained 34.8% to close at $8.63.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) rose 34.3% to close at $3.13.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares climbed 29.6% to close at $5.25.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares gained 27.4% to close at $4.18. Chembio is expected to report COVID-19 product development plans and Q2 preliminary estimates of revenue on July 6.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) gained 25.1% to close at $6.82.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) rose 24.9% to close at $48.02 after the company raised preliminary Q2 sales guidance above estimates. Jefferies upgraded Nu Skin from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $42 to $50.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) gained 22.8% to close at $4.26.
- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEIM) rose 22.4% to close at $10.65 after the company reported a $28.6 million contract for the US Government Defense Satellite Program.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rose 18.6% to close at $9.38 after the company delivered 3,740 vehicles in June, representing a 179.1% year-over-year growth.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) shares gained 18.3% to close at $2.97.
- S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) jumped 18.2% to close at $2.79.
- Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) climbed 18.1% to close at $3.27.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) gained 16.8% to close at $2.85 after the company received M400 smart glasses certification for China.
- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) surged 15.8% to close at $56.49. Agora priced its 17.5 million ADS IPO at $20 per ADS on June 26.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) jumped 15.3% to close at $25.92 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $37 price target.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) shares climbed 14.7% to close at $26.66.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares gained 14.5% to close at $2.53 after the company reported it sees preliminary Q2 sales of roughly $22 million and expects to increase cash to roughly $40 million.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) climbed 14% to close at $26.38.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) gained 13.3% to close at $5.45.
- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) rose 12.1% to close at $17.98. BioLife Solutions priced its 5.175 million share offering of common stock at $14.50 per share. The company said it sees preliminary Q2 sales of $9.6 million to $9.8 million.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) rose 12% to close at $3.46.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) rose 11.3% to close at $0.6230.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares rose 10.6% to close at $0.5861 after gaining over 5% on Wednesday.
- Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) climbed 10.3% to close at $3.52 after the company reported the FDA clearance for Venus Viva MD.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) gained 9.1% to close at $5.28, potentially related to strong delivery numbers from Tesla and NIO, as the company operates in the EV charging space and could be gaining on EV interest.
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) shares gained 9% to close at $3.15.
- China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE: LFC) rose 8% to close at $10.91.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) climbed 8% to close at $1,208.66 after the company said Thursday that it delivered 90,650 cars in the second quarter.
- Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SHLL) shares gained 7.5% to close at $27.07.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) climbed 6.4% to close at $113.12 after Cowen upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $107 to $150.
Losers
- MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOS) shares tumbled 30.3% to close at $1.70 on Thursday. MYOS jumped 177% on Wednesday after the company announced late Tuesday that it has agreed to a combination with MedAvail, Inc. in a reverse merger.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) dropped 29.9% to close at $0.3784 after the company priced its 26.66 million unit offering at $0.45 per unit.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) fell 28.8% to close at $0.7474 after rising more than 72% on Wednesday.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) shares dipped 26.5% to close at $16.75 on Thursday. Liminal BioSciences shares jumped 117% on Wednesday after the company reported commencement of collection of convalescent plasma from coronavirus-recovered donors.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) dipped 25.3% to close at $6.02 after the company announced a common stock offering of 1.02 million shares at $6.25 per share.
- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) tumbled 25.2% to close at $0.1680 after the company reported a $30 million public offering.
- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) tumbled 18.3% to close at $3.49 after the company and Helsinn Group discontinued the Phase 3 study of Pracinostat In acute myeloid leukemia.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) declined 17.7% to close at $14.00 after the company announced a 5 million share common stock offering priced at $15.25 per share.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) dropped 17.6% to close at $2.58 after the company reported a $2.8 million private placement.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) fell 14.8% to close at $5.80.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares declined 14.5% to close at $0.4861 after climbing over 11% on Wednesday.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) fell 14.4% to close at $1.60. Alterity Therapeutics shares climbed 57% on Wednesday on continued momentum after the company on Tuesday announced it received a development pathway from its meeting with the FDA for ATH434.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) dipped 13.9% to close at $2.97. Capstone Turbine secured order for a C600 Signature Series microturbine on Wednesday.
- Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: LGHL) dropped 13.6% to close at $2.55.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) fell 13.5% to close at $2.25.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) tumbled 13.2% to close at $57.19. The company’s founder said '$5,000 #nikolabadger deposit package sold out.'
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) shares dropped 10.9% to close at $3.35. Independence Contract Drilling issued certain operational and financial updates for the second quarter in July 1.
- ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) fell 10.8% to close at $4.06. On Tuesday, ADiTx Therapeutics priced its IPO at $9 per share.
- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) dipped 10.3% to close at $4.10 on Thursday. Qualigen Therapeutics shares surged 15% on Wednesday after the company announced it has submitted a notification to the FDA to commence the distribution of its FastPack Coronavirus antibody test.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) fell 10.3% to close at $3.94.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) shares declined 9.8% to close at $9.91.
- BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF) dropped 8.6% to close at $10.24.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) shares fell 8.5% to close at $0.2888 after jumping around 20% on Wednesday.
- Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) slipped 8.4% to close at $9.16. Culp reported a Q4 net loss of $2.26 per share, versus a year-ago net loss of $0.12 per share. Its sales dropped 29.3% to $47.4 million, missing analysts’ estimates of $58.35 million.
- Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) shares fell 7.3% to close at $3.16.
- Envision Solar International, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVSI) shares declined 6.7% to close at $8.65. Envision Solar priced its 1.2 million share public offering of common stock at $8.25 per share.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) fell 6.5% to close at $0.57.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) fell 5.9% to close at $3.04. YRC Worldwide shares jumped 75% on Wednesday after the company announced it expects to receive a $700 million CARES Act loan from the US Treasury.
