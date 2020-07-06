Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For July 6, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2020 4:58am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) will acquire Postmates Inc, an online food delivery service, for $2.65 billion in an all-stock deal, Bloomberg reported. Uber shares climbed 5.4% to $32.32 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) agreed to sell gas transmission and storage assets to Berkshire Hathaway Energy in an all-cash deal valued at $9.7 billion. Dominion shares jumped 11.9% to $92.50 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) to report a quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.31 million after the closing bell. Remark shares gained 5.5% to $2.49 in pre-market trading.

  • OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) has announced a round of layoffs, which includes a staff reduction of 25%. Organigram shares closed at $1.62 on Thursday.
  • Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) announced plans to explore options in order to sell Octane Fitness. Nautilus shares rose 0.1% to close at $9.40 on Thursday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

