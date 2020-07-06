5 Stocks To Watch For July 6, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) will acquire Postmates Inc, an online food delivery service, for $2.65 billion in an all-stock deal, Bloomberg reported. Uber shares climbed 5.4% to $32.32 in the pre-market trading session.

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) agreed to sell gas transmission and storage assets to Berkshire Hathaway Energy in an all-cash deal valued at $9.7 billion. Dominion shares jumped 11.9% to $92.50 in the pre-market trading session.

Wall Street expects Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) to report a quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.31 million after the closing bell. Remark shares gained 5.5% to $2.49 in pre-market trading.

