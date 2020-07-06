Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for June will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The services PMI is expected to rise to 46.7 in June, versus prior reading of 37.5.
- The ISM's non-manufacturing index for June is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the ISM's index to climb to 49.0 in June from May's reading of 45.4.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index for June will be released at 12:30 p.m. ET.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets