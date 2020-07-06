Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Luckin Coffee Chairman Reportedly Ousted As Internal Probe Finds Wrongdoing
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 06, 2020 4:35am   Comments
Share:
Luckin Coffee Chairman Reportedly Ousted As Internal Probe Finds Wrongdoing

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTC: LKNCY) Chairman Charles Zhengyao Lu was ousted from his role at the company in a shareholders meeting on Sunday, Bloomberg reported.

What Happened

Lu had called the "extraordinary general meeting," as he also sought removal of one of the independent members of the Luckin board, Sean Shao.

According to local media sources, Shao, along with two other board members, has also been forced out, Bloomberg noted.

A separate report from the Wall Street Journal said that an internal investigation of the company found that Lu knew or should have known about the $310 million securities fraud at the company.

Lu also didn't fully cooperate with the investigation conducted by a special committee of Luckin's board and law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP, the people familiar with the matter told the Journal.

The probe found evidence that Lu had knowledge of some of the fabricated transactions but failed to disclose them, the Journal reported.

Lu dubbed the report of the probe as "rumor" in a statement to the Journal.

Price Action

Luckin shares closed nearly 3.5% lower at $2.52 in the otc market on Thursday. The company's shares are in the process of getting listed from the Nasdaq Stock Market.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LKNCY)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg China Luckin CoffeeNews Penny Stocks Legal Management Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com