Tesla Starts Taking Cybertruck Reservations In China

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has started taking pre-orders for its Cybertruck in China, its website suggests, as earlier spotted by Reddit user u/aaronhry.

What Happened

The Palo Alto-based automaker is asking customers to pay $141.8 (CNY 1,000) to make the reservation for the all-electric pickup truck.

The full self-driving feature is available as an add-on for the truck at $9,075.8 (CNY 64,00), according to Tesla's website.

Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck in November last year, but production isn't expected to begin until late 2022.

The Elon Musk-led company saw nearly 250,000 reservations in the United States, where it has been taking $100 deposits, within the first week of launch. Tesla stopped keeping track, but according to third-party data reported by Electrek, the number of reservations has crossed 500,000.

Tesla has shortlisted sites for the Cybertruck manufacturing plant, including in Texas and Oklahoma.

Price Action

The company's shares closed nearly 8% higher at $1,208.66 on Friday. The shares added another 0.4% in the after-hours at $1,213.20.

Image: Tesla