Facebook, Intel-Backed Reliance Jio Launches Zoom Competitor In India
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 06, 2020 5:08am   Comments
Reliance Industries Ltd.'s digital services arm Jio Platforms has formally launched its video conferencing app JioMeet in India.

What Happened

The app, which has a very similar user interface to that of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), is now available across platforms, including on Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS devices.

Jio had launched a beta version of the app in May, as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic-related lockdowns increased the demand for video conferencing in the country.

Social media giant Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) has a 9.99% stake in Jio, acquired for $5.7 billion in April.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) has also put in $253.5 million in the company led by Asia's richest and world's ninth richest person Mukesh Ambani for 0.39% stake, Jio announced Friday.

Why It Matters

The launch of JioMeet comes at a time when Indians are increasingly looking to shift to local software amid tensions over a border dispute with China.

The Indian government earlier last week banned 59 Chinese apps in the country, including popular video social media platform TikTok.

Zoom has seen a significant surge in usage in India during the pandemic, but JioMeet is likely to eat into its market share. At press time, JioMeet had more than 1 million downloads on Google Play Store alone, less than a week into its launch.

Image: JioMeet

