Elon Musk To Bring Tesla Cybertruck On Cross-Country Drive

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck was recently on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California. Anyone that wanted to see the Cybertruck up close in person could purchase tickets to the museum. The tickets sold out shortly after the event was scheduled, so the event was extended to allow more people to see the truck.

This is reminiscent of the early days of Model 3 events, where lines would wrap around buildings for people to get five minutes to sit in the car.

Sure, we will aim to do a cross-country drive with Cybertruck later this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 3, 2020

The lowest cost version of the Cybertruck is currently listed for $39,900 and gets 250+ miles of range and a towing capacity of 7,500+ pounds. The most expensive version, with the Full Self Driving software package included, will be $69,900, with 500+ miles of range and a towing capacity of 14,000+ pounds. Production is expected to start in late 2021.

Some estimates put the number of reservations over 650,000.

Benzinga's Take: The Cybertruck is a radical departure from what is known as a truck today. It does not seem like it will draw traditional truck buyers, but the specs for the price are impressive. The low maintenance, extremely low cost of operation, and extreme torque could be enough to draw some traditional truck buyers.

But like the Model 3 did before it, this vehicle will draw an entirely new crowd to purchase it. And with a low cost of production, Tesla could have a hit on its hands in terms of profit per vehicle sold. Bringing the truck across the U.S. to show off could help bring in even more reservations.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.