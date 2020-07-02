Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
During Thursday's morning session, 6 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Areas of Interest:
- Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM).
- AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ: AEZS) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 29.41% to reach its 52-week low.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:
- Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.74 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 15.09% on the day.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITRM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.12 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.2% on the session.
- Histogen (NASDAQ: HSTO) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.72 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.42%.
- AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ: AEZS) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Thursday morning, with shares moving down 29.41%.
- Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ: KGJI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.44 today morning. The stock was down 13.35% on the session.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares set a new yearly low of $0.21 this morning. The stock was down 14.17% on the session.
