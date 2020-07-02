Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During Thursday's morning session, 6 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest:

Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

. AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ: AEZS) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 29.41% to reach its 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.74 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 15.09% on the day.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.44 today morning. The stock was down 13.35% on the session. Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares set a new yearly low of $0.21 this morning. The stock was down 14.17% on the session.

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.