Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Thursday's morning session saw 137 companies set new 52-week highs.

Key Facts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was GEE Group (AMEX: JOB) .

. Of the companies setting a new 52-week high, GEE Group (AMEX: JOB) rallied the most. Shares of GEE Group (AMEX: JOB) traded up 324.49% to set a new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs on Thursday:

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares were up 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $207.71.

stock hit a yearly high price of $9.49. The stock was up 4.11% for the day. GEE Group (AMEX: JOB) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.44 on Thursday, moving up 324.49%.

