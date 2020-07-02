Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Thursday's morning session saw 137 companies set new 52-week highs.
Key Facts:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was GEE Group (AMEX: JOB).
- Of the companies setting a new 52-week high, GEE Group (AMEX: JOB) rallied the most. Shares of GEE Group (AMEX: JOB) traded up 324.49% to set a new 52-week high.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs on Thursday:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares were up 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $207.71.
- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares set a new yearly high of $2,955.56 this morning. The stock was up 2.51% on the session.
- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock hit a yearly high price of $389.50. The stock was up 1.86% for the day.
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares set a new 52-week high of $1,228.00 on Thursday, moving up 8.54%.
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares hit a yearly high of $492.28. The stock traded down 1.41% on the session.
- SAP (NYSE: SAP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $143.62. The stock traded up 2.38% on the session.
- PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares broke to $179.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.19%.
- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) shares were up 2.06% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $261.39.
- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) shares were up 1.44% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $218.44 for a change of up 1.44%.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares were up 1.41% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $365.49 for a change of up 1.41%.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares broke to $375.58 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.98%.
- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) shares hit $99.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high.
- Danaher (NYSE: DHR) shares set a new yearly high of $180.19 this morning. The stock was up 1.24% on the session.
- Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) shares were up 1.49% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $138.18.
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $1,051.87 with a daily change of up 2.92%.
- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $339.29 with a daily change of up 0.56%.
- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) shares broke to $424.71 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.54%.
- Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) stock hit a yearly high price of $735.99. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $79.11. The stock traded down 0.82% on the session.
- TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $73.27. Shares traded up 3.45%.
- Sea (NYSE: SE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $119.04. Shares traded up 1.55%.
- Square (NYSE: SQ) shares were up 1.2% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $118.78.
- Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) shares hit a yearly high of $136.42. The stock traded down 0.59% on the session.
- eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $54.12 with a daily change of up 2.02%.
- Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares broke to $198.71 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares broke to $187.29 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.62%.
- Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $97.91. Shares traded up 0.58%.
- Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) shares hit a yearly high of $173.88. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.
- Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE: FMS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $44.44. Shares traded up 1.37%.
- IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $339.81. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.
- Clorox (NYSE: CLX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $222.27 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.04%.
- McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $184.36 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.26%.
- ResMed (NYSE: RMD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $193.82 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.46%.
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) shares hit a yearly high of $123.05. The stock traded up 1.41% on the session.
- Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.01 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.16%.
- Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $113.07. The stock traded up 5.8% on the session.
- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $132.31 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.26%.
- Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) shares were up 1.06% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $231.57.
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $293.47 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.39%.
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) stock hit a yearly high price of $455.42. The stock was up 5.32% for the day.
- Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $134.90 with a daily change of up 0.14%.
- West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE: WST) stock set a new 52-week high of $228.08 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.89%.
- Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) shares broke to $58.34 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.19%.
- Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) shares broke to $271.78 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.21%.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.36 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.86%.
- Masco (NYSE: MAS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.95 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.62%.
- Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares were up 3.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $85.72.
- Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.06 on Thursday, moving up 0.81%.
- Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) stock set a new 52-week high of $86.74 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.04%.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.19 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.55%.
- HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $235.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.83%.
- Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) stock made a new 52-week high of $276.00 Thursday. The stock was down 0.15% for the day.
- Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $113.42 with a daily change of up 0.77%.
- Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) shares were up 2.22% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $105.36 for a change of up 2.22%.
- Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) shares broke to $177.85 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.21%.
- Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.60 on Thursday, moving up 1.43%.
- Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares were up 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $115.45.
- Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares broke to $37.66 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.0%.
- Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $155.27 with a daily change of up 2.29%.
- Globant (NYSE: GLOB) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $156.12.
- BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) shares hit $39.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.27%.
- Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $103.95 with a daily change of up 3.84%.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares set a new yearly high of $83.97 this morning. The stock was up 4.29% on the session.
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares were up 14.66% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.19.
- RH (NYSE: RH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $267.70. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.
- Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.68. The stock was up 1.46% for the day.
- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) shares hit $146.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.12%.
- BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) shares broke to $88.71 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.67%.
- Alamos Gold (NYSE: AGI) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.51 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.32%.
- Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.24 on Thursday, moving up 3.59%.
- Schrodinger (NASDAQ: SDGR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $97.70. The stock traded up 4.32% on the session.
- Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AGIO) shares hit a yearly high of $56.74. The stock traded up 1.26% on the session.
- SVMK (NASDAQ: SVMK) shares hit $24.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.62%.
- Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) shares were up 2.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $134.93.
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares were up 6.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.20.
- Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.15. The stock traded up 2.59% on the session.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE: HMY) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.67 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.37%.
- Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) shares were up 3.9% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $74.54.
- YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.18 on Thursday, moving up 0.17%.
- Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $67.82 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.85%.
- Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) shares set a new yearly high of $96.34 this morning. The stock was up 1.66% on the session.
- Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $42.70. Shares traded up 2.09%.
- Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $90.64 with a daily change of up 1.46%.
- MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares broke to $35.77 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.6%.
- Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) shares hit a yearly high of $76.96. The stock traded up 1.18% on the session.
- National Beverage (NASDAQ: FIZZ) shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $68.86.
- FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.84. The stock was up 7.71% for the day.
- Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) shares hit a yearly high of $56.00. The stock traded down 1.24% on the session.
- 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $26.13. Shares traded up 2.26%.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares were up 17.73% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.89 for a change of up 17.73%.
- BlackRock Science (NYSE: BSTZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.42. The stock traded up 1.72% on the session.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 13.64%.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $9.65 with a daily change of up 6.54%.
- Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.30 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.31%.
- ODP (NASDAQ: ODP) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.38. The stock was down 2.52% for the day.
- Model N (NYSE: MODN) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.16. The stock was up 2.32% for the day.
- Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE: RGR) shares set a new 52-week high of $78.60 on Thursday, moving up 2.58%.
- Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.15 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.45%.
- Seabridge Gold (NYSE: SA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $17.77. Shares traded up 1.23%.
- Medifast (NYSE: MED) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $153.13 with a daily change of up 6.67%.
- Sandstorm Gold (NYSE: SAND) shares hit a yearly high of $9.73. The stock traded up 1.31% on the session.
- Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.18 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.97%.
- BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.99 Thursday. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.
- Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.26. The stock was up 7.29% for the day.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $90.82 Thursday. The stock was up 2.8% for the day.
- CryoPort (NASDAQ: CYRX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.20 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.72%.
- Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) shares broke to $23.08 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.4%.
- Calix (NYSE: CALX) shares hit $15.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.82%.
- Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE: TDF) shares hit a yearly high of $21.00. The stock traded up 2.59% on the session.
- Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.23 Thursday. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.
- BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.04 Thursday. The stock was up 5.6% for the day.
- Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.54. The stock traded up 2.67% on the session.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares broke to $13.31 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.75%.
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.67. The stock traded up 5.55% on the session.
- Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.72 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.26%.
- Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares hit a yearly high of $8.04. The stock traded up 6.46% on the session.
- Graf Industrial (NYSE: GRAF) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.10 Thursday. The stock was up 14.8% for the day.
- Macrogenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) shares hit a yearly high of $29.99. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session.
- NantHealth (NASDAQ: NH) shares set a new yearly high of $5.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.
- InterPrivate Acquisition (NYSE: IPV) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $9.96. Shares traded up 0.11%.
- Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND) shares were up 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.37.
- Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE: LL) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.27 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.66%.
- ASA Gold & Precious Metal (NYSE: ASA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $17.79. Shares traded up 1.02%.
- Galiano Gold (AMEX: GAU) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.39 Thursday. The stock was up 1.47% for the day.
- Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $19.17 with a daily change of up 3.49%.
- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares hit a yearly high of $11.45. The stock traded up 6.22% on the session.
- Nuveen Inter Dur Quality (NYSE: NIQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.53 Thursday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.
- OneWater Marine (NASDAQ: ONEW) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $26.97. Shares traded up 3.18%.
- EMX Royalty (AMEX: EMX) shares were up 2.13% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.25 for a change of up 2.13%.
- Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ: HBIO) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.65 Thursday. The stock was up 4.37% for the day.
- MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) shares broke to $9.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.62%.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) shares hit a yearly high of $5.98. The stock traded up 3.12% on the session.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ: SOLO) shares set a new yearly high of $3.47 this morning. The stock was up 36.27% on the session.
- Sky Solar Holdings (NASDAQ: SKYS) shares were down 2.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.00.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares were up 42.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.89.
- Summer Infant (NASDAQ: SUMR) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.49. The stock was up 4.11% for the day.
- GEE Group (AMEX: JOB) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.44 on Thursday, moving up 324.49%.
Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need!
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas