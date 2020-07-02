Breaking News: Trucking Jobs Rose By 8,100 In June

(Correcting earlier rate of change).

Trucking jobs in the U.S. rose by 8,100 jobs in June but there were 18,000 jobs less in the sector than they were in June 2019, according to the monthly employment report of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Truck transportation jobs in June totaled 1,440,700, up from 1,432,600 jobs in May, the BLS said. A year ago, they were 1,548,700.

The warehousing sector continues to see a huge jump in employment. Jobs in that sector were reported in June at 1,194,400, an increase of a whopping 60,500 jobs from May's figure of 1,133,900 jobs. In June of last year, that category stood at 1,176,700, so the year-on-year increase is less than the month-on-month increase.

The overall report showed that U.S. jobs in June were up by 4.76 million, with the unemployment rate falling to 11.1% from 13.3% a month earlier.

