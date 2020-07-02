33 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares rose 59% to $0.8423 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Wednesday.
- Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) rose 57.4% to $5.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA clearance for Venus Viva MD.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares rose 49.3% to $3.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported it sees preliminary Q2 sales of roughly $22 million and expects to increase cash to roughly $40 million.
- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) rose 38.3% to $6.10 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Wednesday.
- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEIM) rose 36.2% to $12.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $28.6 million contract for the US Government Defense Satellite Program.
- GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE: JOB) rose 26.5% to $0.62 in pre-market trading after the company eliminated over $47 million in debt and mezzanine financing.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) rose 24.2% to $3.39 in pre-market trading as traders circulate Beta.Sam.gov doc showing a $4.1 million contract via Dept. of Veterans Affairs.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares rose 23.2% to $4.04 in pre-market trading. Chembio is expected to report COVID-19 product development plans and Q2 preliminary estimates of revenue on July 6.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) rose 20.5% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after jumping around 64% on Wednesday.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) rose 16.3% to $9.50 in pre-market trading.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) rose 16.3% to $44.70 in pre-market trading after the company raised preliminary Q2 sales guidance above estimates. Jefferies upgraded Nu Skin from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $42 to $50.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) rose 16.1% to $0.6499 in pre-market trading.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) rose 14.6% to $8.69 in pre-market trading. Magenta Therapeutics’ director Booth bought 1,250,000 shares at $8 per share, according to Form 4.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) rose 11.5% to $2.52 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Wednesday.
- PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) rose 10.8% to $10.61 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Wednesday.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 8.7% to $69.80 in pre-market trading. Pfizer and BioNTech confirmed early positive data from ongoing Phase 1/2 study of coronavirus vaccine candidate.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) rose 8.2% to $9.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Wednesday.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rose 7.8% to $8.53 in pre-market trading after the company delivered 3,740 vehicles in June, representing a 179.1% year-over-year growth.
- China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE: LFC) rose 7.2% to $10.83 in pre-market trading.
- Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) rose 7% to $14.00 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) fell 33% to $0.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $30 million public offering.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) fell 27.8% to $0.39 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 26.66 million unit offering at $0.45 per unit.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares fell 23.7% to $6.15 in pre-market trading after the company priced 1.02 million share public offering of common stock at $6.25 per share.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) fell 21% to $0.83 in pre-market trading after rising more than 72% on Wednesday.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) fell 12.1% to $2.84 in pre-market trading. YRC Worldwide shares jumped 75% on Wednesday after the company announced it expects to receive a $700 million CARES Act loan from the US Treasury.
- MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOS) shares fell 11.1% to $2.17 in pre-market trading. MYOS jumped 177% on Wednesday after the company announced late Tuesday that it has agreed to a combination with MedAvail, Inc. in a reverse merger.
- Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) fell 10.5% to $8.95 in pre-market trading. Culp reported a Q4 net loss of $2.26 per share, versus a year-ago net loss of $0.12 per share. Its sales dropped 29.3% to $47.4 million, missing analysts’ estimates of $58.35 million.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) fell 9.6% to $1.69 in pre-market trading. Alterity Therapeutics shares climbed 57% on Wednesday on continued momentum after the company on Tuesday announced it received a development pathway from its meeting with the FDA for ATH434.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares fell 9.4% to $0.5150 in pre-market trading after climbing over 11% on Wednesday.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) fell 8.8% to $20.78 in pre-market trading. Liminal BioSciences shares jumped 117% on Wednesday after the company reported commencement of collection of convalescent plasma from coronavirus-recovered donors.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) fell 8.4% to $3.41 in pre-market trading.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) shares fell 6.6% to $0.2952 in pre-market trading after jumping around 20% on Wednesday.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) fell 6% to $0.5726 in pre-market trading.
