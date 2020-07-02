56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOS) shares surged 177.3% to close at $2.44 on Wednesday after the company reported merger and spin out of Muscle Health unit.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) jumped 117.1% to close at $22.79 after the company reported commencement of collection of convalescent plasma from coronavirus-recovered donors.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares gained 74.6% to close at $3.23 after the company said it expects to receive $700 million CARES Act loan from the US Treasury.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) climbed 57.1% to close at $1.87. Alterity Therapeutics shares jumped 103% on Tuesday after the company announced it received a development pathway from its meeting with the FDA for ATH434.
- 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) rose 41.3% to close at $28.17.
- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) shares surged 33.9% to close at $33.37 after the company announced positive results from a 16-week analysis of secondary and exploratory endpoints in its Phase 2a BALANCED study of efruxifermin in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) shares gained 27% to close at $11.73 after the company reported a new seven-year financing agreement with Oberland Capital and issued preliminary Q2 revenue forecast.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) shares gained 26.1% to close at $0.7222. On Tuesday, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $5 per share.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares gained 19.7% to close at $1.52 after the company reported preliminary Q2 sales results of $2.4 million to $2.6 million, compared to $1.8 million last year. The company also announced the US launch of its Covid-19 diagnostics test.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) climbed 18.9% to close at $4.96.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) gained 17.5% to close at $5.58.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) rose 17.4% to close at $7.29 following a report suggesting Netflix will invest $100 million in the Black community's financial institutes.
- AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) shares climbed 16.7% to close at $18.78. AdaptHealth reported pricing of 8m share upsized public offering of class A common stock at $15.50 per share. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AdaptHealth with an Outperform rating and a price target of $21.
- Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) rose 16.1% to close at $10.00. Culp reported Q4 results after the closing bell.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) gained 16% to close at $4.34.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) surged 15.8% to close at $85.96.
- Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QLGN) surged 15.1% to close at $4.57 after the company announced it has submitted a notification to the FDA to commence the distribution of its FastPack Coronavirus antibody test.
- BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) climbed 15% to close at $11.83.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) shares gained 14.2% to close at $3.45.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) rose 14.1% to close at $2.51.
- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) jumped 12.7% to close at $4.45.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) rose 11.7% to close at $156.66 after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) shares gained 10.9% to close at $3.98. Qumu shares gained around 50% on Tuesday after the company and Synacor reported mutual termination of merger deal.
- Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) shares rose 10% to close at $25.16.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) rose 9.9% to close at $3.7050. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares tumbled over 48% on Tuesday after the company announced top line results from the 14-week pivotal CONNECT-FX study evaluating its Zygel in Fragile X syndrome patients.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares gained 8% to close at $8.87
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 5.7% to close at $141.64 following a report suggesting the company will sell patties in mainland China through Alibaba's Freshippo stores.
Losers
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares tumbled 49.7% to close at $0.3170 on Wednesday after the company announced it has received a notice of delisting and injunction from Israeli Court.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares fell 39.7% to close at $0.4801 after the company reported the pricing of $18.0 million upsized public offering.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) shares fell 36.9% to close at $3.13.
- Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: APEX) fell 35.4% to close at $0.7235 after rising more than 80% on Tuesday.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) fell 32.7% to close at $0.3640 after the company reported the launch of underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) dipped 26.8% to close at $19.73 after Maxim Group downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) fell 24.8% to close at $1.82 after gaining more than 40% on Tuesday.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) dropped 22.8% to close at $4.81.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) fell 19.4% to close at $0.4464 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) shares fell 18.9% to close at $0.9001 after declining over 7% on Tuesday.
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) dropped 18.3% to close at $2.05. BioHiTech Global filed for non timely 10-Q.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) shares fell 17.9% to close at $1.15 following a 40% jump on Tuesday.
- Envela Corporation (NYSE: ELA) dipped 16.2% to close at $5.11.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) dipped 16.1% to close at $3.97.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares fell 14.8% to close at $4.84 after jumping around 42% on Tuesday.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) shares declined 14.4% to close at $1.72.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) fell 14.2% to close at $1.7250. On Tuesday, Ideanomics' Mobile Energy Global subsidiary issued an update on 500 unit order for AOXIN logistical vehicles.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) tumbled 14% to close at $10.37 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) fell 13.9% to close at $7.23.
- Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ: CHMA) shares fell 13.6% to close at $4.65 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) dropped 13.1% to close at $4.12.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) fell 12.8% to close at $2.24 after gaining around 5% on Monday.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) fell 12.3% to close at $0.3683 after reporting Q1 results. Stein Mart posted Q1 GAAP loss of $1.38 per share, versus a year-ago profit of $0.08 per share.
- TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) dropped 11.7% to close at $13.60.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) dropped 11.3% to close at $2.35. Westwater Resources named Jay Wago as Vice President – Sales and Marketing.
- Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) fell 10.3% to close at $9.06 after the company reported commencement of 8 million share public offering of common stock.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares fell 8.9% to close at $2.36 after dropping over 20% on Tuesday.
- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) fell 7% to close at $0.8282 after climbing over 21% on Tuesday.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) dropped 6.4% to close at $2.08.
