Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on motor vehicle sales for June will be released today.
- U.S. jobs report for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Nonfarm payrolls are expected to rise 3.0 million in June following a 2.509 million gain in May. The unemployment rate is projected to drop to 12.4% in June versus May's 13.3%.
- International trade report for May is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect May's total trade deficit to increase to $53.0 billion from $49.4 billion in April.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Initial unemployment claims are likely to ease to 1.40 million in the June 27 week, compared to 1.48 million in the June 20 week.
- Data on factory orders for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect factory orders to increase 8.7% in May.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the latest week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
