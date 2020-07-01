Musk To Tesla Employees: 'Just Amazing How Well You Execute'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is expected to announce second-quarter delivery numbers within the next two days.

In a leaked email on June 29, Musk told employees the company was close to "break even." Now, CNBC reports of a new leaked email in which Musk congratulates employees on a job well done.

"Just amazing how well you executed, especially in such difficult times. I am so proud to work with you!" Musk wrote.

Why It's Important: The pandemic and ultimate shutdown of California businesses was hard on Tesla, leading the CEO to make some rather controversial tweets on the matter. The company was finally on a roll with several profitable quarters in a row, including the first time Tesla has ever been profitable in a first quarter.

When the pandemic hit, Tesla was forced to close its factory in Fremont, California, which is where it makes the majority of cars for worldwide distribution.

Whether Tesla was able to produce and sell enough cars during the second quarter to stay profitable remains to be seen. Wall Street analysts expect Tesla to deliver 72,000 cars.

Tesla shares set a new record Wednesday closing at $1,119.63, and rising another 1.64% after hours.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.