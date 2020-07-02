Market Overview

Fandom Announces Muthead Madden Pro-Am Tournament Presented By America's Navy
Crystal Mills , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 02, 2020 10:04am   Comments
Global media and entertainment platform Fandom has announced a Muthead Madden Pro-Am Tournament presented by America's Navy. This is the second esports event in the company's partnership.

Fandom will broadcast the live event on the company's Muthead channel on Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Twitch platform on July 10. Team captains will draft their teams during Muthead's Friday Night Football Twitch broadcast on July 3.

The two teams—Team Goats and Team Glory—will each have five players. The two will have a team captain from the America's Navy esports Goats and Glory team, as well as two professional players of Electronic Arts' (NASDAQ: EA) "Madden NFL," and two NFL athletes. The winning team will split a $10,000 prize pool.

"We are thrilled to partner with America's Navy for our second Pro-Am Tournament," said Sean Kiely, Head of Gaming and Esports Sales at Fandom. "Based on our format, winning this event will take strong teamwork. As high trained decision-makers and communicators, our two Navy players from the Goats & Glory team are the ideal captains to lead the Madden professionals and celebrities in an exciting game."

America's Navy Chief Recruiting Officer, Captain Matt Boren, added, "Our Sailors look forward to leading their teams in the upcoming Fandom Muthead Madden Pro-Am Tournament. This is a great opportunity to showcase how the dynamic skills required to be a successful Sailor relate to being a strong competitive gamer."

The list of competitors and casters include:
Team Captains (US Navy)

  • CTN2 Riley Bufford
  • Chief Brian Smith

Pro Madden Players

  • Boogz - Reggie Brown
  • DCroft - Daniel Mycroft
  • Joke - Raidel Brito
  • Cleff - Dwayne Wood

NFL Athletes

  • Anthony Harris - Safety - Minnesota Vikings
  • Marquise “Hollywood” Brown - WR - Baltimore Ravens
  • Denzel Ward - CB - Cleveland Browns
  • Derwin James - Safety - Los Angeles Chargers

Casters

  • Nick Mizesko
  • OneGreatUser - Brian Armstrong

