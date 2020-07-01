Market Overview

100 Thieves 'Gamers For Equality' Kicks Off With 'League of Legends' Tournament
Crystal Mills , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 01, 2020 5:06pm   Comments
100 Thieves 'Gamers For Equality' Kicks Off With 'League of Legends' Tournament

Popular esports and lifestyle brand 100 Thieves is hosting three Gamers for Equality events across different competitive titles.

In partnership with

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ)-owned CashApp, the organization is kicking off the event with a "League of Legends" tournament starting July 1.

The team initially hoped to kick off a weekly tournament series through "Call of Duty: Warzone" on June 18, but a dispute between 100 Thieves and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) forced the series to be postponed.

Matt "Nadeshot" Haag, the CEO of 100 Thieves, announced that the organization would find a different way to hold the event in different titles.

Now, the Gamers for Equality series will donate $100,000 from three different events in titles "League of Legends," "VALORANT" and "Fortnite."

The series will last from July 1 to July 15, with the "League of Legends" tournament kicking it off. Fans can tune into the event through Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Twitch on the 100 Thieves official channel.

Posted-In: 100 Thieves Call of Duty eSports Fortnite gaming League of Legends

