100 Thieves 'Gamers For Equality' Kicks Off With 'League of Legends' Tournament
Popular esports and lifestyle brand 100 Thieves is hosting three Gamers for Equality events across different competitive titles.
In partnership with
Square Inc (NYSE: SQ)-owned CashApp, the organization is kicking off the event with a "League of Legends" tournament starting July 1.
The team initially hoped to kick off a weekly tournament series through "Call of Duty: Warzone" on June 18, but a dispute between 100 Thieves and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) forced the series to be postponed.
Matt "Nadeshot" Haag, the CEO of 100 Thieves, announced that the organization would find a different way to hold the event in different titles.
Now, the Gamers for Equality series will donate $100,000 from three different events in titles "League of Legends," "VALORANT" and "Fortnite."
Announcing the @CashApp Gamers For Equality tournament series! A three-week event to donate $100,000 to support organizations furthering racial equality.
7/1 - League of Legends
7/8 - VALORANT
7/15 - Fortnite
More details to come! #GamersForEquality pic.twitter.com/bN6O1kNCI0
— 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) June 26, 2020
The series will last from July 1 to July 15, with the "League of Legends" tournament kicking it off. Fans can tune into the event through Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Twitch on the 100 Thieves official channel.
