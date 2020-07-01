Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Call Of Duty' Data Mining Uncovers CDL Champs Cosmetic Packs
Crystal Mills , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 01, 2020 8:48pm   Comments
Share:

Activision Blizzard's (NASDAQ: ATVI) "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" has received some significant updates. "Warzone" now contains a 200-player battle royale arena, and changes to the MP5 could switch up the competitive meta.

Mixed opinions have swirled competitive "Call of Duty" since the release of "Modern Warfare," and professional players have spoken out about the lack of developer support in the league. With the "Modern Warfare" season approaching its end, the championship has become a main focus, and it appears that Infinity Ward has plans to celebrate it.

 

A new data mine has revealed upcoming Call of Duty League-themed DLC packs for "Modern Warfare" and "Warzone."

The pack contains blueprints for weapons like the M4, HDR, and M19. It also includes charms such as a gold CDL Champs 2020 ring, and a gold CDL logo. A CDL Team Supporter Pack also includes 55 player signatures, three calling cards, three emblems and three sprays. It's a fantastic way to continue bridging the gap between players and fans, and gives those hopping into the game a chance to represent their favorite players.

The Call of Duty League championship is set to happen in August. As of this writing, it's unknown when the CDL-themed packs will become available for fans in-game.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATVI)

100 Thieves 'Gamers For Equality' Kicks Off With 'League of Legends' Tournament
Huntsmen's Seth 'Scump' Abner Talks Retirement, Censorship In 'Call Of Duty' League
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
G2 Esports Makes 'High Risk, High Reward' Investment In 'Valorant'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Call of Duty eSports gaming Modern Warfare video games WarzoneNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com