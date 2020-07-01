'Call Of Duty' Data Mining Uncovers CDL Champs Cosmetic Packs

Activision Blizzard's (NASDAQ: ATVI) "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" has received some significant updates. "Warzone" now contains a 200-player battle royale arena, and changes to the MP5 could switch up the competitive meta.

Mixed opinions have swirled competitive "Call of Duty" since the release of "Modern Warfare," and professional players have spoken out about the lack of developer support in the league. With the "Modern Warfare" season approaching its end, the championship has become a main focus, and it appears that Infinity Ward has plans to celebrate it.

A new data mine has revealed upcoming Call of Duty League-themed DLC packs for "Modern Warfare" and "Warzone."

The pack contains blueprints for weapons like the M4, HDR, and M19. It also includes charms such as a gold CDL Champs 2020 ring, and a gold CDL logo. A CDL Team Supporter Pack also includes 55 player signatures, three calling cards, three emblems and three sprays. It's a fantastic way to continue bridging the gap between players and fans, and gives those hopping into the game a chance to represent their favorite players.

The Call of Duty League championship is set to happen in August. As of this writing, it's unknown when the CDL-themed packs will become available for fans in-game.