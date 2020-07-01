Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Wednesday's morning session saw 5 companies set new 52-week lows.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITRM) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS).

. Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO)'s stock fell the most, as it traded down 35.31% to reach a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Wednesday are as follows:

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.18 on Wednesday. The stock later moved up 1.26% for the day.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HOTH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.31 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.2% on the session.

Hi-Crush (NYSE: HCR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 2.63% over the rest of the day.

Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.50 today morning. The stock traded down 35.31% over the session.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.59% over the rest of the day.

