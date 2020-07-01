Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 82 companies set new 52-week highs.

Key Facts:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) .

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) was the biggest gainer, trading up 1935.66% to reach its 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $204.41 with a daily change of up 0.37%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $1,135.33 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.41%. PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock set a new 52-week high of $175.80 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.78%.

shares were up 4.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $249.89. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $996.00 with a daily change of up 4.24%.

stock made a new 52-week high of $411.49 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.11% for the day. Square (NYSE: SQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $111.18 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.75% for the day.

shares set a new yearly high of $201.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.64% on the session. eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares hit $53.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $96.78 with a daily change of up 0.17%. Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares were up 3.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $208.40.

shares broke to $335.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.32%. Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) shares were up 1.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.05.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $225.45 with a daily change of up 2.17%. Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares were up 2.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $285.50.

shares hit $425.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.29%. Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) shares were down 1.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $57.48.

shares set a new 52-week high of $262.94 on Wednesday, moving up 1.31%. Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) stock hit a yearly high price of $108.70. The stock was up 1.32% for the day.

shares set a new yearly high of $103.46 this morning. The stock was up 1.79% on the session. Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) shares were up 3.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $172.97.

shares set a new yearly high of $139.73 this morning. The stock was up 4.29% on the session. Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) stock hit a yearly high price of $113.29. The stock was up 2.11% for the day.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $125.84 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.74%. NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares were up 3.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.99.

stock made a new 52-week high of $179.21 Wednesday. The stock later traded down 0.06% for the day. Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) shares set a new yearly high of $53.53 this morning. The stock later traded down 0.19% on the session.

stock set a new 52-week high of $24.93 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 0.53%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $84.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.58%.

shares were up 3.35% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $86.48. Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $89.58. The stock traded up 6.68% on the session.

shares set a new 52-week high of $95.30 on Wednesday. Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.57 on Wednesday morning.

shares were up 4.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.31. SVMK (NASDAQ: SVMK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.04 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.83%.

shares were up 3.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $131.86. Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.16 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.09%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $28.06. Shares traded up 0.93%. Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) shares were up 1.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.31.

shares set a new 52-week high of $95.68 on Wednesday, moving up 6.79%. Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares were down 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.39.

shares set a new 52-week high of $89.67 on Wednesday, moving up 3.01%. Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.72%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.23 on Wednesday morning, moving up 8.75%. OPKO Health (NASDAQ: OPK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.04 with a daily change of up 10.34%.

shares hit a yearly high of $53.67. The stock traded down 3.22% on the session. Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares hit $9.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.23%.

stock made a new 52-week high of $46.19 Wednesday. The stock later traded down 3.04% for the day. Office Depot (NASDAQ: ODP) shares set a new yearly high of $22.87 this morning. The stock was up 834.04% on the session.

shares broke to $44.98 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.2%. Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE: RGR) shares were down 0.17% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $76.93.

shares were down 1.46% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $139.94. Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) shares were up 6.54% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.40.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $84.37 on Wednesday morning, moving up 9.93%. CryoPort (NASDAQ: CYRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.2%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $92.00 on Wednesday, moving up 1.08%. Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $22.10. Shares later traded down 1.44%.

stock hit a yearly high price of $61.39. The stock was up 1.6% for the day. Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.20 Wednesday. The stock was up 31.6% for the day.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.92 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.48%. PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.75. The stock later traded down 1.12% on the session.

shares were up 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.78. CF Finance Acquisition (NASDAQ: CFFA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.96 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.23%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.99 with a daily change of up 0.08%. ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) shares hit a yearly high of $16.47. The stock traded down 1.77% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $17.53 this morning. The stock was up 3.89% on the session. Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.30 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1935.66%.

shares broke to $10.37 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 411.94%. EMX Royalty (AMEX: EMX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $2.20. Shares traded up 1.25%.

shares were down 0.18% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.86. Western Copper & Gold (AMEX: WRN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1.10. Shares traded up 24.14%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $0.82. Shares traded up 23.93%. Avino Silver & Gold Mines (AMEX: ASM) shares were up 3.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.89.

shares hit a yearly high of $10.05. The stock traded up 4.47% on the session. Sky Solar Holdings (NASDAQ: SKYS) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.94 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 4.48%.

shares set a new yearly high of $2.48 this morning. The stock was up 10.28% on the session. Oragenics (AMEX: OGEN) shares set a new yearly high of $0.92 this morning. The stock was up 16.93% on the session.

stock made a new 52-week high of $1.94 Wednesday. The stock was up 28.54% for the day. Summer Infant (NASDAQ: SUMR) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.18. The stock was down 2.08% for the day.

shares were up 78.15% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.35 for a change of up 78.15%. Myos Rens Technology (NASDAQ: MYOS) shares set a new yearly high of $3.63 this morning. The stock was up 261.35% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.