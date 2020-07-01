Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Cellectar Biosciences Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 01, 2020 11:51am   Comments
Share:

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and $5 price target. 

Cellectar Biosciences is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates for the treatment and imaging of cancer.

The company's pipeline consists of pre-clinical and clinical product candidates including radiotherapeutic and chemotherapeutic phospholipid drug conjugates. Its portfolio of products in development includes CLR 131, CTX Product Portfolio consisting of CTX CLR 1800-P, CTX CLR 1602-PTX and CTX CLR 1700, CLR 125, CLR 124 and CLR 1502.

Cellectar Biosciences shares were trading up 9.44% at $1.40 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.33 and a 52-week low of $1.01.

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLRB)

34 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Positive Readout For Kezar, AstraZeneca Stitches Oncology Partnership, D-Day For Merck's Triple Combo Antibiotic
85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
58 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
31 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com