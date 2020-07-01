3D-Printed Vegan Steaks Are Real — And Coming Soon

The future of meat is here: Israel-based Redfine Meat has perfected a 3D-printed vegan and plant-based steak that is set to launch at upscale restaurants, the company said in a press release.

What Happened: Redfine raised $6 million in seed funding in 2019 from Germany's largest poultry company PHW Group and other private equity and angel investors. The company used the proceeds to complete its alternative meat 3D printer to manufacturer what it calls the Alt-Steak.

Redfine's Alt-Steak is the product of 70 different sensorial parameters meant to duplicate the taste, texture and juiciness of traditional steaks, according to the company.

"By using separate formulations for muscle, fat, and blood, we can focus on each individual aspect of creating the perfect Alt-Steak product," CEO and co-founder Eschar Ben-Shitrit said in a statement.

"This is unique to our 3D-printing technology and lets us achieve unprecedented control of what happens inside the matrix of alt-meat."

Why It's Important: Steak is among the "most cherished food products," and any alternative substitute needs to be high in quality, Ben-Shitrit also said.

The use of cutting-edge technology that has never been seen before in the food industry can help spur "a new era" in alternative meat products, the CEO said.

What's Next: Redfine Meat will consult with high-level chefs and butchers this year to gain valuable feedback, according to the company. The company plans to ramp production of its 3D meat printers and alt-meat formulations before a market distribution push in 2021.

Courtesy photo.