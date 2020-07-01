65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) shares surged 262% to close at $4.96 on Tuesday after jumping around 9% on Monday.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) shares climbed 103.4% to close at $1.19 on Tuesday after the company said that following a pre-IND meeting regarding its lead drug candidate ATH434 for the treatment of multiple system atrophy, a Parkinsonian disorder, it has reached an agreement with the FDA on the non-clinical investigations required to support the Phase 2 study..
- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) shares gained 49.6% to close at $3.59. Synacor and Qumu reported mutual termination of merger deal.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares rose 41.7% to close at $5.68 after gaining 33% on Monday.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) climbed 32.4% to close at $10.88. Bloom Energy and Samsung Heavy signed a joint development agreement to design and develop fuel cell-powered ships.
- Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) climbed 27.1% to close at $20.22 after the company issued a business update. Its comparable sales in reopened stores climbed 53% in the second quarter through June 27, 2020.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) shares climbed 27% to close at $4.14. Himax launched WiseEye WE-I Plus HX6537-A to 'support AI deep learning with Google's TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers.'
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) gained 26.2% to close at $2.65.
- Charah Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRA) climbed 24.2% to close at $3.18.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) rose 20.8% to close at $3.02.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) gained 19.9% to close at $17.39 after the company secured $70 million in financing from institutional investors.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares rose 19.5% to close at $11.16. Forterra sees preliminary Q2 sales of $410 million to $430 million and adjusted EBITDA of $77 million to $82 million.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares rose 19.4% to close at $2.71.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares rose 18.2% to close at $8.85.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) gained 18.1% to close at $8.40.
- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY) rose 17.9% to close at $8.71. Lazydays Holdings announced plans to acquire Total Value RV, located in Elkhart, Indiana.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) gained 17.4% to close at $6.56.
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) climbed 16.8% to close at $23.30 after Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $44 per share.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) rose 16.6% to close at $2.9152.
- OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) shares gained 15.9% to close at $7.44 after the company announced anti-COVID-19 product candidate.
- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE: CMCL) climbed 15.9% to close at $17.32.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) gained 15.6% to close at $3.41.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) shares rose 15.5% to close at $10.87.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) shares surged 15% to close at $6.53.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) gained 14.6% to close at $8.49.
- Envision Solar International, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVSI) shares jumped 13.8% to close at $9.97. Envision Solar deployed solar-powered EV DC fast charging for Shandon California rest area on the US Highway 46 East.
- Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCA) rose 13.5% to close at $16.35. Landcadia shares jumped 43% on Monday after the special purpose acquisition company acquired Golden Nugget Online Gaming.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) climbed 13.4% to close at $12.28. NantKwest reported closing of $90.7 million public offering of common stock and full exercise of underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) climbed 12.9% to close at $6.84 after the company reported pricing of $42 million upsized public offering of common stock.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) rose 10.3% to close at $0.70 after the company’s subsidiary received multiple repeat orders for distribution in the US and Israel.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares gained 9.3% to close at $2.24.
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) gained 7.2% to close at $95.74 after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) gained 7% to close at $1,079.81 following reports of a leaked e-mail from Elon Musk suggesting the company could break even in Q2.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) rose 7% to close at $98.39 after the company raised its revenue forecast for the first quarter.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) rose 6.5% to close at $3.75.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares rose 5.8% to close at $6.21.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares rose 5.5% to close at $2.86 after the company reported the advancement to the final dose level in its ongoing clinical trial of CRV431.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) rose 4.9% to close at $51.52 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter.
Losers
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares dropped 48.5% to close at $3.37 on Tuesday. Announcing top line results from the 14-week pivotal CONNECT-FX study that is evaluating its Zygel in Fragile X syndrome patients, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals said Zygel did not achieve statistical significance versus placebo in the primary endpoint as well as the three key secondary endpoints.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) shares fell 40.9% to close at $1.91 after the company said following the completion of the Clinical Validation study of DetermaDx, its liquid biopsy test intended to clarify whether a lung nodule is suspicious or likely benign, demonstrated that the performance of DetermaDx did not meet the predetermined endpoints for the study. Chardan Capital downgraded OncoCyte from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $7.75 to $2.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) fell 22.9% to close at $6.23 following a 50% surge on Monday.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) declined 22.7% to close at $2.01 after climbing more than 60% on Monday.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) dropped 21.8% to close at $11.01 after the company said it has received a letter from the FDA regarding the NDA for VP-102, its lead drug candidate for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, stating there are deficiencies in the application that ruled out discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time.
- Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LQDA) dropped 21.1% to close at $8.42. Liquidia priced its 9.375 million share offering at $8 per share.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares dipped 20.3% to close at $2.59.
- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) fell 20% to close at $0.84 after rising around 39% on Monday.
- Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) fell 18.8% to close at $7.96. Landec sees preliminary Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.01 to $0.06 per share on sales of $156.1 million.
- Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE: GRAF) shares declined 16.9% to close at $13.90.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) shares tumbled 16.8% to close at $5.06.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) fell 16.2% to close at $1.19. Iterum Therapeutics shares fell over 7% on Monday after the company reported topline results from Phase 3 clinical trial of oral sulopenem for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) dropped 15.1% to close at $2.14.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) dropped 15% to close at $26.95 after the company reported Phase 1 data for its INO-4800 coronavirus vaccine candidate, which showed a 94% response rate.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) shares declined 14.9% to close at $2.86 as the company announced its sale of common stock in a private placement.
- Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) shares fell 14.8% to close at $7.59 after the company reported exit from VorTeq exclusive licensing agreement with Schlumberger. B. Riley FBR downgraded Energy Recovery from Buy to Neutral.
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) shares plunged 14.7% to close at $3.20.
- Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI) fell 14.2% to close at $13.95.
- Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SHLL) shares declined 13.8% to close at $27.44. Tortoise Acquisition announced it would acquire electric truck company Hyliion last week.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) dropped 13.6% to close at $2.29.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 13.2% to close at $0.92 after gaining more than 32% on Monday.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) fell 12.2% to close at $14.86.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares dipped 12.2% to close at $2.67.
- Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) shares fell 11% to close at $2.18.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) shares dropped 10.3% to close at $23.61 following Q4 results.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) shares fell 9.8% to close at $2.31 after the company reported merger agreement extension to September 30.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) shares dropped 8.6% to close at $23.94.
