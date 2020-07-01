Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The Challenger job-cut report for June will be released at 7:30 a.m. ET.
- The ADP national employment report for June is scheduled for release at 8:15 a.m. ET. ADP's private payrolls are expected to increase 3.50 million in June, versus a 2.760 million loss in May.
- The manufacturing PMI for June will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The index is expected to surge to 49.6 in June from a prior reading of 39.8.
- The ISM manufacturing composite index for June is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the ISM index to increase to 49.0 in June from 43.1 in May.
- Data on construction spending for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Construction spending is projected to rise 0.8% in May, following a 2.9% decline in April.
- Chicago Federal Reserve chief Charles Evans is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will release minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.
