Why Alterity Therapeutics Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Alterity Therapeutics shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company announced it received a development pathway from its meeting with the FDA for ATH434.

Alterity Therapeutics is active in the health care domain. The company is engaged in research collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease gastrointestinal neuropathology. The company's lead drug candidate-PBT2 is being developed for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Huntington's diseases. It has also advanced a drug candidate for Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders (PBT434) and brain cancer (PBT519), which are in pre-clinical toxicology testing.

Alterity Therapeutics shares were trading up 100.29% at $1.17 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $1.63 and a 52-week low of 28 cents.