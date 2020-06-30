Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why 1Life Healthcare's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 30, 2020 3:28pm   Comments
Share:

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after Piper Sandler maintained its Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $29 to $40 per share.

1Life Healthcare Inc is a membership-based health care platform. It offers digital health. The company generates revenue through software subscription by providing it to consumers, employers, health networks and insurers.

1Life Healthcare shares were trading up 11.27% at $36.42 at the time of publication Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $42 and a 52-week low of $15.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ONEM)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of PMI Data
5 Stocks To Watch For June 23, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 19, 2020
96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
61 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com