Why 1Life Healthcare's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after Piper Sandler maintained its Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $29 to $40 per share.

1Life Healthcare Inc is a membership-based health care platform. It offers digital health. The company generates revenue through software subscription by providing it to consumers, employers, health networks and insurers.

1Life Healthcare shares were trading up 11.27% at $36.42 at the time of publication Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $42 and a 52-week low of $15.