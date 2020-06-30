Tesla's Electric Semi Spotted Delivering Cars During End-Of-Quarter Rush

A Twitter user has spotted the Tesla Semi carrying Tesla Model 3s and Model Ys for either testing purposes or transporting them to deliver to customers.

What Happened: Tesla’s semi was originally supposed to enter production in 2019, but has since been delayed.

The Tesla Semi was stopped at a Supercharger, charging its battery.

Elon Musk recently confirmed a leaked email stating that “it’s time to go all out and bring the Tesla Semi to volume production.”

Why It Matters: Tesla is poised to ramp up Semi production as competitors like Nikola Motors (NASDAQ: NKLA) enter electric semi production.

Over 251,000 Class 8 trucks were sold in 2018 alone, according to Statista.

If Tesla could take 1% of this market from diesel truck manufacturers, it stands to make up to $811 million in additional revenue per year.

What's Next: Tesla's semi comes standard with the Autopilot driver assist feature. It can carry a full load up inclines faster than its diesel competitors and has an impressive zero-to-60 mph time of 20 seconds when fully loaded.

More information is expected to be revealed about the Tesla Semi and the batteries that power it during Tesla's combined shareholder meeting and battery day, which is scheduled for Sept. 15.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were up 6.62% to $1,076.15 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.