Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
During the morning session on Tuesday, 55 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Highlights:
- The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).
- Alterity Therapeutics was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ: SHIP) traded up 1264.21% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.
The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares broke to $1,050.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.39%.
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shares were up 1.07% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $945.59.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $90.48. The stock traded down 2.1% on the session.
- Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE: CHT) shares hit $39.28 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.58%.
- eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.44 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.34%.
- Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) stock made a new 52-week high of $95.61 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.
- Clorox (NYSE: CLX) shares hit $221.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%.
- ResMed (NYSE: RMD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $189.97 with a daily change of up 0.43%.
- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares were down 0.59% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $106.56.
- Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) shares hit $132.79 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%.
- Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) stock made a new 52-week high of $64.87 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.92. The stock was up 3.22% for the day.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $61.94. Shares traded up 5.5%.
- Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $105.55. Shares traded up 1.68%.
- Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.28 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.33%.
- Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: PHYS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.04%.
- Alamos Gold (NYSE: AGI) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.34 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.66%.
- Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: CEF) shares hit a yearly high of $16.86. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session.
- Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) shares were up 2.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.65.
- DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ: DOYU) shares were down 1.69% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.49.
- Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $76.31 with a daily change of up 3.8%.
- Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.80 Tuesday. The stock later moved down 1.69% for the day.
- OPKO Health (NASDAQ: OPK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.19. The stock traded up 4.58% on the session.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.34. The stock was down 0.75% for the day.
- SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.81 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.33%.
- Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock hit a yearly high price of $89.50. The stock was up 3.56% for the day.
- Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE: RGR) shares set a new 52-week high of $74.90 on Tuesday, moving up 1.87%.
- Seabridge Gold (NYSE: SA) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.96 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.28% for the day.
- Medifast (NYSE: MED) stock set a new 52-week high of $139.60 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.16%.
- Spartan Energy (NYSE: SPAQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.98 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.65%.
- OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN) shares hit $27.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.11%.
- Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.86 on Tuesday, moving up 2.34%.
- Argan (NYSE: AGX) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.95 on Tuesday, moving up 0.43%.
- Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) shares were up 1.12% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.65.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares hit a yearly high of $12.51. The stock traded up 3.96% on the session.
- Vapotherm (NYSE: VAPO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.17 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.72%.
- Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ: LCA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $17.00 with a daily change of up 9.79%.
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CALT) shares were up 20.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.97.
- Trine Acquisition (NYSE: TRNE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $10.49. Shares traded up 0.34%.
- CHP Merger (NASDAQ: CHPM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.09 with a daily change of up 0.1%.
- Netfin Acquisition (NASDAQ: NFIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.20 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.12%.
- ASA Gold & Precious Metal (NYSE: ASA) shares were up 1.01% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.29 for a change of up 1.01%.
- Galiano Gold (AMEX: GAU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.35. The stock traded up 1.54% on the session.
- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares were up 5.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.22.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares hit a yearly high of $18.75. The stock traded up 25.19% on the session.
- Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.78 on Tuesday morning, moving up 8.31%.
- Software Acquisition Gr (NASDAQ: SAQN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.14. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.
- Auryn Resources (AMEX: AUG) shares hit a yearly high of $1.93. The stock traded up 2.76% on the session.
- Alio Gold (AMEX: ALO) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.30 Tuesday. The stock was up 5.78% for the day.
- AudioEye (NASDAQ: AEYE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $10.35. Shares traded up 3.43%.
- Gordon Pointe Acquisition (NASDAQ: GPAQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.70. The stock traded up 2.29% on the session.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares hit a yearly high of $6.70. The stock traded up 50.12% on the session.
- Avita Medical (NASDAQ: RCEL) shares were up 382.92% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.46.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ: SHIP) shares were up 1264.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.40.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATHE) shares hit a yearly high of $1.63. The stock traded up 100.0% on the session.
