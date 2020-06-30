Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

During the morning session on Tuesday, 55 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Highlights:

The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) .

was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ: SHIP) traded up 1264.21% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.

The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares broke to $1,050.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.39%.

shares were up 1.07% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $945.59. Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $90.48. The stock traded down 2.1% on the session.

shares hit $39.28 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.58%. eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.44 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.34%.

stock made a new 52-week high of $95.61 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.16% for the day. Clorox (NYSE: CLX) shares hit $221.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $189.97 with a daily change of up 0.43%. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares were down 0.59% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $106.56.

shares hit $132.79 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%. Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) stock made a new 52-week high of $64.87 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $47.92. The stock was up 3.22% for the day. GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $61.94. Shares traded up 5.5%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $105.55. Shares traded up 1.68%. Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.28 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.33%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.04%. Alamos Gold (NYSE: AGI) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.34 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.66%.

shares hit a yearly high of $16.86. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session. Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) shares were up 2.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.65.

shares were down 1.69% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.49. Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $76.31 with a daily change of up 3.8%.

stock made a new 52-week high of $61.80 Tuesday. The stock later moved down 1.69% for the day. OPKO Health (NASDAQ: OPK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.19. The stock traded up 4.58% on the session.

stock hit a yearly high price of $8.34. The stock was down 0.75% for the day. SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.81 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.33%.

stock hit a yearly high price of $89.50. The stock was up 3.56% for the day. Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE: RGR) shares set a new 52-week high of $74.90 on Tuesday, moving up 1.87%.

stock made a new 52-week high of $16.96 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.28% for the day. Medifast (NYSE: MED) stock set a new 52-week high of $139.60 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.16%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.98 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.65%. OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN) shares hit $27.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.11%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $20.86 on Tuesday, moving up 2.34%. Argan (NYSE: AGX) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.95 on Tuesday, moving up 0.43%.

shares were up 1.12% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.65. Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares hit a yearly high of $12.51. The stock traded up 3.96% on the session.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.17 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.72%. Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ: LCA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $17.00 with a daily change of up 9.79%.

shares were up 20.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.97. Trine Acquisition (NYSE: TRNE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $10.49. Shares traded up 0.34%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.09 with a daily change of up 0.1%. Netfin Acquisition (NASDAQ: NFIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.20 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.12%.

shares were up 1.01% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.29 for a change of up 1.01%. Galiano Gold (AMEX: GAU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.35. The stock traded up 1.54% on the session.

shares were up 5.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.22. Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares hit a yearly high of $18.75. The stock traded up 25.19% on the session.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.78 on Tuesday morning, moving up 8.31%. Software Acquisition Gr (NASDAQ: SAQN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.14. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $1.93. The stock traded up 2.76% on the session. Alio Gold (AMEX: ALO) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.30 Tuesday. The stock was up 5.78% for the day.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $10.35. Shares traded up 3.43%. Gordon Pointe Acquisition (NASDAQ: GPAQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.70. The stock traded up 2.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $6.70. The stock traded up 50.12% on the session. Avita Medical (NASDAQ: RCEL) shares were up 382.92% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.46.

shares were up 1264.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.40. Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATHE) shares hit a yearly high of $1.63. The stock traded up 100.0% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.