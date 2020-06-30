Why Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRCA) shares are trading lower on Tuesday.

The company received a letter from the FDA regarding its VP-102 NDA indicating there are deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals is a dermatology therapeutics company engaged in the development and commercialization of novel treatments that provide meaningful benefit for people living with skin diseases. Its lead product candidate, VP-102, is developed for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, or molluscum, a highly contagious and primarily pediatric viral skin disease, and common warts.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares were trading down 25.8% at $10.44 at the time of publication Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $18.67 and a 52-week low of $6.79.