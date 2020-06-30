33 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) rose 70.6% to $0.9980 in pre-market trading after the company said the meeting with the FDA provided development path for ATH434.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares rose 36.4% to $5.47 in pre-market trading after gaining 33% on Monday.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) rose 27% to $0.8049 in pre-market trading after the company’s subsidiary received multiple repeat orders for distribution in the US and Israel.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) rose 22% to $1.67 in pre-market trading after jumping around 9% on Monday.
- Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCA) rose 16% to $16.70 in pre-market trading. Landcadia shares jumped 43% on Monday after the special purpose acquisition company acquired Golden Nugget Online Gaming.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares rose 15.9% to $3.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported the advancement to the final dose level in its ongoing clinical trial of CRV431.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) rose 15.9% to $0.52 in pre-market trading.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) rose 15.1% to $4.95 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Monday.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) rose 14% to $0.48 in pre-market trading after surging around 10% on Monday.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) rose 13.7% to $1.66 in pre-market trading.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) rose 11.1% to $3.50 in pre-market trading. Genprex, was added to the Russell 3000®Index on Friday, June 26.
- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) rose 11.1% to $1.40 in pre-market trading.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) rose 10.6% to $9.10 in pre-market trading. Bloom Energy and Samsung Heavy signed a joint development agreement to design and develop fuel cell-powered ships.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) rose 9.9% to $0.86 in pre-market trading.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) rose 9.7% to $1.59 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares rose 9.6% to $0.5150 in pre-market trading after climbing over 6% on Monday.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) rose 8% to $3.80 in pre-market trading.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) rose 7.8% to $0.69 in pre-market trading.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) rose 7% to $98.40 in pre-market trading after the company raised its revenue forecast for the first quarter.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) rose 5.8% to $52.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter.
Losers
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) shares fell 47.3% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported the completion of the Clinical Validation study of DetermaDx. The company said findings from the study demonstrated that the performance of DetermaDx did not meet the predetermined endpoints for the study.
- Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LQDA) fell 23.6% to $8.15 in pre-market trading. Liquidia priced its 9.375 million share offering at $8 per share.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell 23.6% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after reporting top line results from pivotal CONNECT-FX trial of Zygel in Fragile X syndrome. The study did not achieve statistical significance in primary or key secondary endpoints in full analysis set.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRCA) fell 21.9% to $10.99 in pre-market trading after the company received a letter from the FDA regarding its VP-102 NDA indicating there are deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time.
- Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) shares fell 13.6% to $7.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported exit from VorTeq exclusive licensing agreement with Schlumberger. B. Riley FBR downgraded Energy Recovery from Buy to Neutral.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) fell 10.2% to $4.04 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Monday.
- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) fell 9.5% to $0.95 in pre-market trading after rising around 39% on Monday.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 8.4% to $0.9707 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 32% on Monday.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) fell 7.2% to $7.50 in pre-market trading following a 50% surge on Monday.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) fell 7.1% to $1.32 in pre-market trading. Iterum Therapeutics shares fell over 7% on Monday after the company reported topline results from Phase 3 clinical trial of oral sulopenem for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) fell 5.8% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after climbing more than 60% on Monday.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) fell 5.5% to $8.76 in pre-market trading after rising 13% on Monday.
- Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares fell 5.4% to $71.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a $325 million common stock offering.
