74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) shares jumped 66.1% to close at $2.74 on Monday amid chatter the company's aerosol product can kill coronavirus.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) shares climbed 60.5% to close at $2.60 after gaining more than 17% on Friday.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) gained 49.6% to close at $8.08.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) climbed 46.6% to close at $14.51 after surging over 15% on Friday. Lordstown Motors on Thursday unveiled its electric pickup prototype and recently passed the federal motor vehicle safety standard tests for all of its electric delivery vans.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) gained 43.2% to close at $2.09 after the company disclosed that its Mobile Energy Global (MEG) subsidiary, has completed delivery of multiple orders for a total of 117 units.
- Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCA) gained 42.9% to close at $14.40 after the special purpose acquisition company acquired Golden Nugget Online Gaming.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) rose 32.8% to close at $4.01.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) rose 32.3% to close at $1.06 after dropping over 5% on Friday.
- Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SHLL) rose 29.6% to close at $31.84 after jumping 41% on Friday. Tortoise Acquisition announced it would acquire electric truck company Hyliion last week.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) gained 29% to close at $3.25.
- Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CHRA) climbed 26.7% to close at $2.56.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) shares rose 26.5% to close at $5.53.
- Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) shares gained 22.7% to close at $3.03.
- Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: GEOS) shares rose 21.6% to close at $8.01.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) gained 21.5% to close at $2.49.
- Envela Corporation (NYSE: ELA) rose 18.4% to close at $5.86. Envela disclosed that it has been added as a member of the broad-market Russell 3000 Index.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) gained 19.2% to close at $3.36. Hallmark Financial reported Q4 results after the closing bell on Monday.
- HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: HCCH) gained 18.9% to close at $12.84.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) rose 18.3% to close at $9.96.
- Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) shares surged 18.2% to close at $19.13.
- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) shares climbed 18% to close at $52.02.
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) gained 17.7% to close at $3.06.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) climbed 17.5% to close at $3.49.
- Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI) gained 17.5% to close at $16.25.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares climbed 17.3% to close at $2.71.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) gained 17.3% to close at $26.18.
- NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NL) shares surged 17.2% to close at $3.34.
- Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) gained 17.2% to close at $2.80.
- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) jumped 17.1% to close at $2.40.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) gained 17% to close at $7.99.
- Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) shares rose 16.7% to close at $9.37.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) jumped 16.3% to close at $4.00.
- Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: INSU) gained 15.5% to close at $13.54 after the special purpose acquisition company announced it would acquire online car seller Shift.
- L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR) shares rose 15.4% to close at $12.88.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD)climbed 14.7% to close at $17.31.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) shares gained 14.5% to close at $4.58 after dropping 18% on Friday.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) shares rose 14.4% to close at $2.46 after climbing around 34% on Friday.
- The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) climbed 14.4% to close at $194.49 after the FAA confirmed start of Boeing 737 Max certification test flights.
- SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) rose 14.1% to close at $3.56.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) gained 13.6% to close at $6.87.
- Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) rose 13.4% to close at $4.74 after the company agreed to buy 20% stake in Kim Kardashian West's Make-up Brand KKW for $200 million. Coty and Kim Kardashian West will launch additional lines of business in the beauty category.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: KNSA) shares gained 12.9% to close at $26.00 after the company's phase 3 trial of Rilonacept showed statistically significant results.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) climbed 12.8% to close at $6.63 after the company reported an agreement with STC Biologics for GMP manufacturing of an anti-interleukin-6-receptor monoclonal antibody for clinical studies in patients with COVID-19.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WINS) climbed 11.9% to close at $39.95.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares rose 9.2% to close at $0.2086 after falling around 19% on Friday.
- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) gained 8.6% to close at $2.92.
- Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) gained 7.6% to close at $21.10 after the company disclosed that it has partnered with Lufthansa and Fraport to offer the first walk-in COVID-19 testing facility in Germany at Frankfurt Airport.
- Naked Brand Group Limited . (NASDAQ: NAKD) gained 6% to close at $0.6676 after dropping around 13% on Friday.
- BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) gained 6% to close at $65.80 after the company raised $250 million from private investors.
Losers
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) fell 42.5% to close at $2.45 after rising around 148% on Friday.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) shares plunged 39.7% to close at $46.70 on Monday after the FDA stated concerns about effectiveness of the company's fibrosis treatment. Oppenheimer and Wells Fargo downgraded the stock.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) shares fell 33.2% to close at $3.66 after surging 50% on Friday.
- Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) fell 28.1% to close at $14.26 after the FDA said it cannot approve the company's new drug application for HTX-011 without additional information.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) dropped 23.4% to close at $1.44.
- TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) dipped 21.8% to close at $17.12 after announcing a $75 million common stock offering.
- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares declined 21.7% to close at $2.27 after reporting Q1 results.
- Aspira Women's Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) dropped 21.7% to close at $4.11 as the company disclosed that the first patient has been enrolled in a national clinical study of benign pelvic mass management.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) fell 18.9% to close at $7.11.
- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN) dipped 18% to close at $8.53.
- IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) fell 16.8% to close at $28.48. Imara was added to membership of US small-cap Russell 2000 Index.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) shares declined 15.3% to close at $21.12.
- Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) dipped 14.9% to close at $12.00.
- Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN) shares fell 14.8% to close at $3.10.
- Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) shares dropped 13.6% to close at $4.21. Park City Group was added to Russell 2000 and 3000 indices on June 26.
- B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ: BCOM) fell 13.4% to close at $2.00.
- Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) fell 13.3% to close at $3.71.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) shares fell 13.1% to close at $18.03.
- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) shares fell 12.3% to close at $7.67.
- Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) shares dipped 10.5% to close at $8.55.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) fell 10% to close at $4.50. Ebang International priced its 19.26 million share IPO at $5.23 per share on Friday.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) fell 9.9% to close at $1.73 after declining over 16% on Friday.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares declined 7.2% to close at $131.55 after Barclays downgraded the stock form Overweight to Underweight and announced a $115 price target.
- Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) dropped 7% to close at $17.55 after the company announced the launch of secondary offering of shares of common stock.
