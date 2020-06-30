Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for April will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. Case-Shiller's 20-city index is projected to increase 0.5% in April, versus a 0.5% gain in March.
- The Chicago PMI for June is scheduled for release at 9:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to surge to 42.5 in June from 32.3 in May.
- The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer confidence is likely to improve to 90.0. in June from a previous reading of 86.6.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak at 12:30 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on farm prices for May will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
