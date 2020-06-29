Musk Says Tesla Could Breakeven In Q2 In Leaked E-Mail: Report

A leaked e-mail obtained by Electrek reveals that Tesla could breakeven in the second quarter, depsite detractors who thought the coronavirus pandemic would prove too big of a headwind to allow Tesla to remain profitable, the news outlet reported Monday.

Musk's End-Of-Quarter Email: "Breaking even is looking super tight. Really makes a difference for every car you build and deliver. Please go all out to ensure victory!" Musk reportedly said in the Monday email to staff.

Email Leaks From Palo Alto: This type of email is not new for Musk.

Companywide emails are often leaked that show him encouraging employees at the end of the quarter.

"We have a shot at achieving our first 100,000 vehicle delivery quarter, which is an incredibly exciting milestone for our company," Musk said in an email also obtained by Electrek in September 2019.

"The challenge is making sure that we have the right car variants in the right locations and rallying as much as our company resources as possible to help with the end of the quarter deliveries."

Tesla Watchers Look For Clues From Musk: Users on Twitter have also been quick to point out Musk's new Twitter profile picture, which displays the flames of a rocket.

Some think this could be a hidden message from Musk that he is expecting the stock to rise dramatically after either the vehicle delivery report expected in the first few days of July or the second-quarter earnings call, which is expected after hours July 22.

A profitable quarter would qualify Tesla to enter the S&P 500, whereas negative earnings in the second quarter would delay this opportunity by at least one quarter and possibly longer.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares ended Monday's session up 5.17% at $1,009.35.

