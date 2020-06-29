Square Roots, V's, W's And L's In Freight Recovery (With Video)
On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude talk about what trucking executives have to say about economic recovery in the freight market, Nikola Corporation's (NASDAQ: NKLA) Badger vs. Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck, building a culture through M&A, the TQL class action suit, and using freight media platforms responsibly.
They're joined by special guests Mitch Luciano, president and CEO, Trailer Bridge; Lance Healey, co-founder and chief innovation officer, Banyan Technology; Nathan Lewis, owner-operator; and Joel Wituka, founder, OTR Consulting LLC.
