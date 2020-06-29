Market Overview

Square Roots, V's, W's And L's In Freight Recovery (With Video)
FreightWaves  
June 29, 2020 5:06pm   Comments
Square Roots, V's, W's And L's In Freight Recovery With Video

On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude talk about what trucking executives have to say about economic recovery in the freight market, Nikola Corporation's (NASDAQ: NKLA) Badger vs. Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck, building a culture through M&A, the TQL class action suit, and using freight media platforms responsibly.

They're joined by special guests Mitch Luciano, president and CEO, Trailer Bridge; Lance Healey, co-founder and chief innovation officer, Banyan Technology; Nathan Lewis, owner-operator; and Joel Wituka, founder, OTR Consulting LLC.

