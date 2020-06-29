52 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) shares climbed 96.1% to $3.2352 amid chatter the company's aerosol product can kill coronavirus.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) shares jumped 58% to $2.5598 after gaining more than 17% on Friday.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) rose 52.4% to $2.2250 after the company disclosed that its Mobile Energy Global (MEG) subsidiary, has completed delivery of multiple orders for a total of 117 units.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) rose 41.5% to $14.01 after surging over 15% on Friday. Lordstown Motors on Thursday unveiled its electric pickup prototype and recently passed the federal motor vehicle safety standard tests for all of its electric delivery vans.
- Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCA) climbed 36% to $13.66 after the special purpose acquisition company acquired Golden Nugget Online Gaming.
- Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SHLL) rose 34.4% to $33.01 after jumping 41% on Friday. Tortoise Acquisition announced it would acquire electric truck company Hyliion last week.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) shares climbed 32% to $5.28 after dropping 18% on Friday.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) gained 31.8% to $3.98
- Naked Brand Group Limited . (NASDAQ: NAKD) jumped 19% to $0.7499 after dropping around 13% on Friday.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) climbed 18.8% to $0.9519 after dropping over 5% on Friday.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: KNSA) shares rose 18.3% to $27.25 after the company's phase 3 trial of Rilonacept showed statistically significant results.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) gained 18.2% to $7.15.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares climbed 18% to $9.61.
- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) shares rose 17.8% to $51.94.
- Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: INSU) gained 17.7% to $13.80 after the special purpose acquisition company announced it would acquire online car seller Shift.
- SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) rose 17.6% to $3.67.
- Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CHRA) jumped 15.8% to $2.34.
- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) gained 15.2% to $3.10.
- Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) rose 15.2% to $22.61 after the company disclosed that it has partnered with Lufthansa and Fraport to offer the first walk-in COVID-19 testing facility in Germany at Frankfurt Airport.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WINS) gained 14.9% to $41.00.
- Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) shares rose 14.5% to $9.19.
- Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) shares jumped 14.2% to $2.82.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) gained 13.9% to $2.87.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) shares rose 13.5% to $2.44 after climbing around 34% on Friday.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose 12.6% to $9.05 after jumping over 28% on Friday. Vaxart’s coronavirus vaccine was selected for the US Government's Operation Warp Speed program on Friday.
- BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) gained 11.9% to $69.50 after the company raised $250 million from private investors.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) climbed 11.9% to $6.58 after the company reported an agreement with STC Biologics for GMP manufacturing of an anti-interleukin-6-receptor monoclonal antibody for clinical studies in patients with COVID-19.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares rose 11.7% to $0.2133 after falling around 19% on Friday.
- Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) rose 10.1% to $4.60 after the company agreed to buy 20% stake in Kim Kardashian West's Make-up Brand KKW for $200 million. Coty and Kim Kardashian West will launch additional lines of business in the beauty category.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) rose 10% to $4.5199 after declining around 15% on Friday.
- On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ONDK) rose 8.1% to $0.8150.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) rose 7.8% to $0.5023 after declining about 6% on Friday.
- Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) rose 7.6% to $11.41 after the company received a $7 million award from the US Department of Defense to fund its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of T-COVID.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) rose 7.1% to $0.9373 after surging around 14% on Friday.
- Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) rose 7% to $1.2381 after declining 8% on Friday.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) rose 6.6% to $3.1867 after gaining over 8% on Friday.
Losers
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) dipped 38.7% to $47.50 after the FDA stated concerns about effectiveness of the company's fibrosis treatment. Oppenheimer and Wells Fargo downgraded the stock.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) dropped 37.6% to $2.66 after rising around 148% on Friday.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) shares declined 32.7% to $3.69 after surging 50% on Friday.
- Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) dropped 26.5% to $14.55 after the FDA said it cannot approve the company's new drug application for HTX-011 without additional information.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) fell 25.7% to $1.3950.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) dropped 21.3% to $6.90.
- TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) dipped 21% to $17.28 after announcing a $75 million common stock offering.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) fell 14.4% to $4.28. Ebang International priced its 19.26 million share IPO at $5.23 per share on Friday.
- Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) dropped 14.2% to $16.17 after the company announced the launch of secondary offering of shares of common stock.
- Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN) shares tumbled 13.6% to $3.1450.
- Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) dipped 13.2% to $12.24.
- Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) fell 12.7% to $3.7350.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) shares dropped 12.3% to $18.20.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares declined 10.4% to $127.02 after Barclays downgraded the stock form Overweight to Underweight and announced a $115 price target.
- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) shares fell 9.8% to $7.88.
- Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) shares dipped 8.3% to $8.76.
