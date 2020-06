Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday morning, 11 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Interesting Highlights:

Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSGS) is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.

is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) .

. Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT)'s stock dropped the most, trading down 38.31% to reach a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Monday:

Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSGS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $143.99 on Monday. The stock later traded up 1.03% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $143.99 on Monday. The stock later traded up 1.03% for the day. Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.61 on Monday. The stock later traded up 3.6% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.61 on Monday. The stock later traded up 3.6% for the day. Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) shares set a new yearly low of $44.51 this morning. The stock was down 38.31% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $44.51 this morning. The stock was down 38.31% on the session. 9F (NASDAQ: JFU) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.39 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 7.65%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.39 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 7.65%. Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX) stock moved up 3.24% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.29 to open trading.

stock moved up 3.24% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.29 to open trading. Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) shares hit a yearly low of $1.76 today morning. The stock was down 2.11% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.76 today morning. The stock was down 2.11% on the session. Yatra Online (NASDAQ: YTRA) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.66 today morning. The stock traded down 0.49% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.66 today morning. The stock traded down 0.49% over the session. Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Monday morning, moving down 10.13% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Monday morning, moving down 10.13% over the rest of the day. Histogen (NASDAQ: HSTO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $3.88, and moved down 1.68% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $3.88, and moved down 1.68% over the session. Emerson Radio (AMEX: MSN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Monday. The stock was down 3.92% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Monday. The stock was down 3.92% for the day. Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares moved down 3.81% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.26 to begin trading.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.